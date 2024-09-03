Big Brother 26 spoilers: Updates from the Live Feeds for Week 7

Big Brother 26 spoilers from the Live Feeds reveal what happened during Week 7.

Quinn Martin won the latest Head of Household Competition, allowing him to target someone.

Quinn was excited about becoming HOH so soon after voting out Tucker Des Lauriers.

By securing the HOH throne, Quinn also guaranteed he would make it to at least the jury phase this summer.

Seven houseguests will comprise the BB26 jury, and that group decides who wins Big Brother 26.

One more person has to go home before the BB26 jury phase begins.

Quinn nominated Angela Murray, Rubina Bernabe, and Kimo Apaka at his Nomination Ceremony,

Quinn’s target for eviction was Angela, and he made that apparent to many houseguests.

But his plans quickly went awry due to the Power of Veto.

Leah Peters won the Veto Competition. She told Quinn that voting out Angela didn’t benefit her game.

Leah saved Angela at the Veto Meeting, upending Quinn’s plans and forcing him to nominate a fourth person this week.

Joseph Rodriguez became the replacement nominee, joining Kimo and Rubina on the block.

Things have been chaotic on the feeds because it became unclear who would be going home next.

Kimo, Rubina, and Joseph play in an AI Arena Challenge on Thursday night (September 5). The winner of that challenge is safe, and one of the losers is going home.

Being the final person sent home before the jury phase is a particularly tough moment for Big Brother players.

Angela has also made it to the BB26 jury, which was unexpected after her rough first week.

juror Angela enjoying a nice SoCal evening pic.twitter.com/ZFd3U8xBFp — hamsterwatch #bb26 (@hamsterwatch) September 3, 2024

Who is going home this week on Big Brother 26?

A six-person women’s alliance has formed during Quinn’s HOH and they want to make big moves. They have a shot to send another man home on Thursday night.

The women have every reason to protect Rubina, setting up some distinct scenarios for the upcoming eviction vote. If Rubina is on the block with one of the men, that fellow is going home.

Another man going home this week!? Don’t call it a girls alliance 🤫 #bb26 pic.twitter.com/ofZhWYgzdr — Emmeline🦋 (@_emmeline) September 2, 2024

