Big Brother 26 spoilers: Nominees revealed by new HOH

Week 10 of the Big Brother 26 season is underway.

The final seven houseguests are marching toward a Double Eviction, unbeknownst to them (for now).

T’Kor Clottey was sent packing during the latest episode, making her the second BB26 jury member.

Leah Peters watched as the other six houseguests battled to finish a vertical puzzle.

The first one done with that puzzle would become the new Head of Household.

Viewers were teased with the first few moments of the challenge shown during the Thursday night episode.

A new Head of Household takes power

Makensy Manbeck won the HOH Competition. This is the first time Makensy gets the HOH Room to herself.

Makensy has become a competition beast this season, and she wracked up a win that takes her to the final six.

Who will join her in surviving the week? Makensy is closer than ever to Cam Sullivan-Brown, and she is pretending to be close to Leah Peters. It makes Cam and Leah safe from nominations or becoming a replacement nom.

Who did Makensy nominate for eviction?

The Week 10 Nomination Ceremony saw Makensy nominate Angela Murray and Kimo Apaka.

Angela is the target, and Makensy has spread that information to most of the house.

But Makensy told Leah that Kimo was the target, as she knows Leah and Angela are closely attached now.

Chelsie Baham and Rubina Bernabe are safe for now. Makensy also stated she wants to keep the nominees the same through this week.

Six houseguests will compete for the Power of Veto this weekend, and Angela needs to win it or have Leah win it and save her. Angela has found ways to save herself in the past, so don’t count her out yet.

The September 26 episode will feature the Double Eviction, with two people heading to the jury house before the night ends.

An upcoming episode will also feature Zingbot. The comedic robot made an appearance in the house on September 20.

