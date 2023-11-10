Big Brother 25 winner revealed during intense finale

The live season finale of Big Brother 25 aired on Thursday night.

Julie Chen Moonves hosted a two-hour event, marking Day 100 of the long season.

Bowie Jane, Jag Bains, and Matt Klotz had made it to the final three.

One of those houseguests would win $750,000 by the night’s end.

Previously evicted houseguests would also return to the stage, including the BB25 jury members.

The producers had also teased a big announcement coming from Julie.

Who won the final Head of Household Competition?

Matt won Part 1 of the final Head of Household Competition when Jag dropped on purpose (after losing Rock, Paper, Scissors). The Endurance Challenge lasted almost three hours.

Jag won Part 2 of the final Head of Household Competition. It was a Memory Challenge based on what took place during the season.

Matt and Jag tied in Part 3 of the final Head of Household Competition. It led to a tiebreaker question.

Jag won the final Head of Household Competition.

Who made it to the final two on Big Brother 25?

Jag voted to evict Bowie Jane.

Jag and Matt became the final two.

Bowie Jane took the decision very gracefully. Jag had promised to take her to the end, but she knew how close he was with Matt.

Who won Big Brother 25?

Cameron Hardin, Cory Wurtenberger, Blue Kim, America Lopez, Cirie Fields, Felicia Cannon, and Bowie Jane voted on the Big Brother 25 winner.

Having only seven members is a shift from how recent Big Brother juries worked. This concise method worked well. The Big Brother producers might want to keep it.

The jury asked questions of the duo before Matt and Jag gave speeches about why they felt deserving of the win.

The Big Brother 25 winner gets a $750,000 prize, and the runner-up takes home $75,000.

Julie pulled the keys to let everyone know who won.

Bowie Jane voted for Jag, Felicia Cannon voted for Matt, Cirie Fields voted for Matt, America Lopez voted for Jag, Blue Kim voted for Jag, and Cory Wurtenberger voted for Jag.

Jag Bains is the Big Brother 25 winner.

Three houseguests broke Big Brother records this season. They will be remembered for those successes, even if they couldn’t all win the grand prize.

