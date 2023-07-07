Big Brother 25 watch party hosted by BB24 alums

Two Big Brother alums are hosting a watch party for the first new episode this summer.

Big Brother 25 starts on Wednesday, August 2. And the late start is due to the Writers Strike.

To help ring in the new season, Terrance Higgins and Daniel Durston from Big Brother 24 are having a party.

As members of the BB24 cast, Terrance and Daniel each had memorable moments in the house.

A small refresher might be needed for some fans about who they are. Daniel is the Elvis impersonator, and Terrance is a bus driver.

During their season, Daniel made waves confronting Taylor Hale while she was eating a bag of Lays.

And Terrance was infamously the Head of Household in the backyard after a House Split twist broke the cast in two.

Details on the Big Brother 25 watch party

“EXPECT THE UNEXPECTED! Join us as we host an epic Big Brother Season 25 premier watch party[sic],” begins a new advertisement shared on social media.

“That’s right, two of your favorite houseguest from #BB24 will be in-person, under one roof, live and in color, sounds like old times. A good time will be had…,” reads the rest of the post that Terrance wrote.

The advertisement provides a web address for the live YouTube stream. A physical address in Chicago where fans can meet them is also listed.

Special guests have reportedly been invited to the event, Q&A sessions with the former houseguests are scheduled, and a happy hour will occur.

The event begins at 7/6c and is advertised as going until midnight local time.

August 2, 6PM CHICAGO pic.twitter.com/i9KAqk7gk4 — Terrance ShowTime Higgins (@TheeDJShowTime) July 7, 2023

More news on Big Brother 25

Due to the ongoing Writers Strike, Big Brother 25 got postponed by CBS.

New episodes typically arrive in June or July, but the premiere for BB25 airs on August 2.

The tradeoff for the delay is that the new season of Big Brother has been extended.

Fans will enjoy additional episodes in the fall as CBS tries to find programs to air in primetime.

The Writers Strike could lead to no new scripted dramas in the fall, so shows like NCIS, Chicago Fire, and Blue Bloods won’t return on time.

In their place, new seasons of Survivor, The Amazing Race, Love Island USA, and Big Brother will take over the CBS schedule.

The BB25 cast hasn’t been revealed yet, but the new houseguests will get kidnapped soon.

For fans who want to watch Terrance and Daniel playing the game, episodes from Big Brother 24 are streaming on Paramount+.

Big Brother 25 debuts on August 2 on CBS.