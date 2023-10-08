Big Brother 25 spoilers: New plans for the Power of Veto

The Power of Veto for Week 10 has been won.

The POV will also be used at the Big Brother 25 Veto Meeting.

Bowie Jane became the Head of Household this week, marking the first time she has won a challenge.

She got advice from Cameron Hardin on how to do things and set about chatting with everyone about the game.

Bowie Jane nominated Felicia Cannon and Cirie Fields for eviction, noting that she was still upset at them from earlier in the season.

Subscribe to our Big Brother newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox.

It seemed the stage was set for one of the women to go home, but not so fast.

Veto Competition leads to a backdoor plan

Jag Bains won the Power of Veto.

The houseguests played in the OTEV challenge, where Felicia claimed Bowie Jane threw the competition.

Cirie was also seen stating that America Lopez threw the challenge.

Fans will have to wait for the footage to see what happened.

But the summation was that Cameron didn’t get to play and that Jag was ready to use the Power of Veto.

Much celebrating happened after the Veto Competition, hinting at what’s coming.

Jag will use the Power of Veto, and Bowie Jane says she will name Cameron as the replacement nominee.

Cirie also asked Jag to take down Felicia so that she could enjoy some time not being nominated.

Cameron will become the first BB25 jury member if this plan remains intact.

This cast love their bathrobes – current location of all HGs while they wait for the PoV competition…… #BB25 pic.twitter.com/ysiO84oxi0 — Big Brother Gossip 🇺🇦 (@BBGossip) October 7, 2023

Veto Meeting fireworks and an eviction target

The Veto Meeting is scheduled for Monday (October 9). That’s when the fireworks will begin.

Cameron already knows he is in a difficult position and that getting backdoored is on the table.

Several houseguests have been feeding Bowie Jane stories about Cameron, many of which aren’t true.

And Matt Klotz is refusing to believe what Cameron told him about Cirie.

Cirie has said some unkind things about Matt – he just isn’t interested in hearing about it.

With so much time until the Veto Meeting, anything could happen. But it appears Bowie Jane is ready to backdoor the only person who has been on her side all season. She might consider her alliance with Jag and Matt as her primary game plan.

blue: whos ur celebrity crush

felicia: i always liked denzel washington

cameron perks up.. #bb25 pic.twitter.com/4XLXQCXhYa — BB Lion🦁 (@BBLionOteV) October 8, 2023

Some intriguing episodes are coming up for Big Brother on CBS.

Here is the TV schedule for the BB25 episodes in October.

Peacock also released the cast list for The Traitors Season 2. It includes people from Survivor, The Bachelor, and Big Brother.

Big Brother 25 airs on CBS.