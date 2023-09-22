Big Brother 25 spoilers: Battle Back Challenge begins

The zombies have begun competing.

Two Big Brother 25 cast members got evicted and now are battling to return.

Cameron Hardin and Jared Fields were evicted on Thursday night (September 21). But their games aren’t over yet.

After the Double Eviction, Jared and Cameron became zombies in the BB25 house.

They aren’t houseguests any longer, but they get to interact with the rest of the players.

Subscribe to our Big Brother newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox.

And there has been much drama with Jared feeling bitter about his eviction.

A Zombie Battle Back Challenge

Jared and Cameron are competing in a series of challenges. The overall winner gets to rejoin the cast.

Information about the challenges has come out on the Big Brother live feeds. But not all of it is clear yet. The challenges aren’t shown live, so the information (and conjecture) comes from the houseguests. Take everything with a grain of salt until it is confirmed by production.

There are two main components to this Battle Back. First, Jared and Cameron compete in a three-round game to determine who gets an advantage. That advantage is then applied to a final challenge.

It seems they are working with a cumulative score to determine the first component. Cameron won the first two rounds, with a third round set for Friday night (September 22).

If Cameron wins that overall three-round game, he gets an advantage in the upcoming challenge that determines who rejoins the game.

The advantage may be to decide who has to complete a timed puzzle to re-enter the game. So, the winner of the first component can choose to solve the final timed puzzle or force the other person to do it.

That’s a rough overview of the Battle Back Challenge, with footage of the games they play to be shown on the Sunday episode (September 24).

When the smoke clears, Cameron or Jared will rejoin the BB25 cast and play in a new HOH Competition on September 28.

More from Big Brother

Jared is scrambling in the game to find alliances, leading to him revealing the Brown Sugar Babies alliance.

The clip below has Jared talking to Blue Kim about it.

Jared and Cirie Fields also took out their frustrations on Matt Klotz. He won the Power of Veto during the Double Eviction, and the Fields’ say he should have thrown the challenge.

Jared & Cirie Fields choose violence after the votes. #BB25 🍿 pic.twitter.com/DoLgSMURdZ — Myriam 🌊 (@maximusmom13) September 22, 2023

Changes have been made to the Big Brother 25 schedule. There are no more Wednesday night episodes, and the times are shifting over the next few weeks.

Here is the updated BB25 TV schedule at CBS.

In some sad news outside of the house, a former Big Brother winner shared a devastating loss.

Big Brother 25 airs on CBS.