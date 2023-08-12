Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: Updates from the house

The hamsters have been busy on the Big Brother 25 live feeds.

Two people got sent home in Week 1, leaving just 15 houseguests competing for the $750,000 prize.

As a reminder, Luke Valentine got expelled from the game, and Kirsten Elwin got voted out at an Eviction Ceremony.

The former houseguests will now watch the rest of the Big Brother 2023 season from home.

For everyone else, the game went on. And that included two people visiting the Nether Region after a portal appeared in the backyard.

We won’t touch on the acting of host Julie Chen Moonves as she pretended that she didn’t know where the houseguests had gone on Thursday night.

Big Brother 25 spoilers from the live feeds

After the Luke situation played out, the live feeds remained down until early Friday morning.

When the feeds returned, it was revealed that Hisam Goueli had won the Head of Household Competition.

Jared Fields finished in second and got sent to the Nether Region for his troubles. This meant he was away as Hisam figured out his nominees for the week.

Hisam met with other houseguests, and the term “gaslighting” could get used when those segments air during the Sunday (August 13) episode.

Hisam wanted to get Reilly Smedley out of the house, and he told other members of The Professors (his primary alliance).

But Cirie Fields wants Cameron Hardin to go home this week, so it gives them two targets at the August 17 Eviction Ceremony.

Reilly and Cameron were officially placed on the block at the Week 2 Nomination Ceremony.

A Power of Veto and a crumbling alliance

The Handful and Family Style are sinking ships as alliances.

As a reminder, The Handful members are Reilly, Jag, Matt Klotz, Cameron, and Blue Kim.

And the members of Family Style are Blue, Cameron, Reilly, America Lopez, Jag, Jared, Cory Wurtenberger, and Matt.

Jared is playing on both sides of the house and feeding information back to his mom (Cirie).

Blue and Jag think that their alliance is doomed, and while they want Reilly to remain in the house, they fear retribution if they save her from the block.

Hisam, Reilly, Cameron, America, Blue, and Matt will play in the Week 2 Veto Competition. It is slated to take place late on Saturday, August 12.

Hisam doesn’t want the Power of Veto to get used and has issued numerous veiled (and some unveiled) threats about game retribution.

Big Brother 25 airs Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday on CBS.