Big Brother 24 spoilers: Will the Power of Veto get used this week?

Big Brother 24 spoilers about the Power of Veto reveal the plan for the upcoming Veto Meeting.

Quite a few other spoilers have come out on the Big Brother live feeds over the past few days, including who is calling the shots during Week 4.

Monte Taylor is the new Head of Household. The challenge he won began with people retrieving envelopes dropped from the sky. The first eight people to find an invitation got to play in the HOH Competition.

Since Monte won, that also made Joseph Abdin and Terrance Higgins safe for the week. Joseph is Besties with Monte, and Terrance elected to make them a trio after his former partner (Ameerah Jones) got evicted.

With a plan to possibly backdoor Nicole Layog this week, Monte put Alyssa Snider and Indy Santos on the block. And at the Veto Competition, it was the duo of Kyle Capener and Daniel Durston who won the Power of Veto.

Now, a Veto Meeting will take place on Monday (August 1), where Kyle and Daniel have to decide if they will save Alyssa and Indy from the block. Kyle is part of The Leftovers alliance with HOH Monte.

Will the Power of Veto get used on Big Brother 24 this week?

It looks like The Leftovers want to use the Power of Veto and that Monte will replace Alyssa and Indy with Nicole and Taylor. This is the plan that Nicole has been pushing hard for two weeks, and she continued to try to convince people to do it this weekend.

Nicole is still doing everything she can to get Taylor out of the house, and it is still very puzzling why some people feel that Taylor is the biggest threat in the game. Her fixation on Taylor could end with Nicole meeting Julie Chen Moonves on Thursday night.

Things could still shift, but the plan is currently for the POV to be used and for Nicole and Taylor to wind up on the block together.

Kyle & Daniel win pov.

Taylor / Nicole renom

Alyssa thinks Kyle is her hero.

Daniel thinks he is instrumental in getting Taylor out. Instead he gets out his own ally. Daniel accuses Alyssa and Indy of the flip. Chaos ensues. #bb24 pic.twitter.com/EuZZSCPncH — 🦨 Jas' Dirty – 90+ Hours (ROXY)  (@ButFirstRoxy) July 30, 2022

A lot of Big Brother alums are really mad at Daniel Durston about the way he has been treating Taylor. It got even worse for him on social media when Daniel was shown berating Taylor during a recent episode of the show.

Additionally, many Big Brother fans are upset at Jasmine Davis for lounging around too much and opting out of challenges. There are also former houseguests weighing in with their thoughts on Jasmine refusing to play in a recent challenge due to her claim that she is afraid of heights.

And if you haven’t heard yet, Paloma Aguilar made a video where she said Taylor bullied her in the house and that this was why Paloma claims that she reacted the way she did to Taylor.

Until feeds come back Monday after POV ceremony, I'm going to remain skeptical that production will allow Nicole to get backdoored.🤷‍♂️

Not saying it won't happen, just won't be surprised at all if doesn't happen. #BB24 pic.twitter.com/B9rIHdyAzu — VeryRandyReality …still vaxxed and masked. (@IsItUpOrDown) July 30, 2022

