Big Brother 24 spoilers: Who goes home while Monte is HOH?

Monte Taylor served as the HOH on Big Brother 24 in Week 4. Pic credit: CBS

Big Brother 24 spoilers project who is going home this week. Monte Taylor is the Week 4 Head of Household, and he has been working on a plan from the first minute he was in charge.

Monte is a member of The Leftovers, so when he won HOH, it kept the power with that alliance. There were two plans ready to go, depending on how the Veto Meeting turned out, but it now looks like Monte will get his primary target out.

At his Nomination Ceremony, Monte put Alyssa Snider and Indy Santos on the block. If the nominees ended up staying the same, Monte had no issue with Alyssa becoming the next person voted out.

The Week 4 Veto Competition winners were Kyle Capener and Danial Durston, giving them the chance to save the ladies on the block. At the Veto Meeting, that’s exactly what they did, as they granted Alyssa and Indy safety for the week.

Faced with putting a new duo on the block, Monte went with Nicole Layog and Taylor Hale as his two nominees. This means that it will be either Nicole or Taylor who gets evicted during the August 4 episode of the show.

There are a number of ways that the votes could go at the Eviction Ceremony, but one person is clearly on a path straight to her meeting with Julie Chen Moonves on Thursday night.

Who gets voted out on Big Brother in Week 4?

It looks like Nicole is doomed. Since Taylor is in The Leftovers alliance, she is insulated from getting evicted. And Nicole may end up with far less support than she expected when she pushed hard to be on the block as a pawn this week.

Matt Turner, Joseph Abdin, Michael Bruner, Brittany Hoopes, and Kyle Capener are all voting for Nicole to be evicted. That’s five votes right off the top, with only 10 people voting. Even if there is a tie, Monte would break it as the HOH and vote out Nicole.

There are also murmurs that Terrance Higgins, Alyssa Snider, and Jasmine Davis could be voting against Nicole so that they are on the “right side” of the house. That would leave Indy and Daniel on an island with this vote.

There's no better way to celebrate your birthday in the #BB24 house than with an iconic reenactment of Keesha's birthday!🥳🎂 pic.twitter.com/cc4v5VnoyS — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) August 2, 2022

News from the world of Big Brother

For any fans who haven’t heard it yet, some sad news comes from Big Brother alum Christmas Abbott, who says her aunt went missing. The family is holding out hope that she will be found safe.

We also have our first Big Brother 24 showmance becoming official on the live feeds. It could lead to some interesting developments when it comes to alliances as the season goes on.

The eviction where it appears like Nicole is going home will air Thursday, August 4 at 9/8c on CBS. And to catch up on previous episodes, everything is available for streaming on Paramount+.

Big Brother 24 airs Sundays at 8/7c, Wednesdays at 8/7c, and Thursdays at 9/8c on CBS.