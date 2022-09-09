Big Brother 24 spoilers: Week 10 nominees revealed

Julie Chen Moonves returned to host Big Brother 24 in Summer 2022. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/admedia

Big Brother 24 spoilers have just been revealed from the Week 10 Nomination Ceremony.

The BB24 cast is down to its final five people, setting up some interesting competitions and evictions in the coming weeks.

On the last episode, Terrance Higgins and Michael Bruner got evicted, with the pair now heading to the jury house.

That left a power vacuum and five people who want to fill it. And they all know that now is the time to improve that resume to present on finale night.

In a late-night Head of Household Competition, Matt Turner watched as the other four people left in the game competed for the power.

It was Monte Taylor that became the new HOH, giving in a guaranteed spot in the final four this season.

Who did Monte nominate for eviction on BB24?

On Friday (September 9), Monte got to host his Nomination Ceremony. He went into the day with a plan and he stuck to it by nominating Brittany Hoopes and Alyssa Snider for eviction.

The ladies will get a chance to save themselves from the block at the Saturday (September 10) Veto Competition. This is an important Power of Veto, especially since everyone left in the game gets to play for it.

Get our Big Brother newsletter!

The only thing we know for sure about the results is that Michael Bruner is not going to win the Power of Veto this week.

Looking ahead on Big Brother 24

There are only a few weeks left on the Big Brother 24 schedule, and here is a breakdown of all the remaining episodes. The big finale is also going to be on a Sunday night this time around.

Someone is going to win that $750,000 prize and it could be very interesting to see who the BB24 jury ends up supporting. With Michael now out of the game, the door has opened for anyone left in the house to possibly become the winner.

The predictability of the season is also gone now, with an upcoming Veto Competition that will shape how Monte’s week goes as the HOH progresses. Will this be seen as a big week for him? Or will the wrong person get sent to the jury house when it comes to his personal game? Stay tuned.

a record set back on Allstars bb7 by Janelle. broken by @michaelbruner01 bb24 6 veto wins in a season. ❤ Loved watching you play a game I love. Congratulations on your new record. pic.twitter.com/fgzhbOzNln — Grannyknowslove 🏴‍☠️ (@grannyknowslove) September 9, 2022

The next episode of the show airs on Sunday night (September 11), when CBS viewers will get to watch the HOH Competition play out and Monte will be shown hosting his Nomination Ceremony.

Big Brother 24 airs on CBS during Summer 2022.