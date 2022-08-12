Big Brother 24 spoilers: New HOH reveals target, plan on live feeds

Michael Bruner won the first four Veto Competitions on Big Brother 2022. Pic credit: CBS

Big Brother 24 spoilers from Friday include the new Head of Household setting in motion the plans for the week.

On Thursday evening (August 11), Daniel Durston was evicted from the Big Brother house. The self-professed superfan claimed that he was teaching people how to play the game, but he failed to even make it to the BB24 jury.

Once Daniel was gone from the game, it was time to get down to business, and the remaining houseguests took part in a big Endurance Challenge in the backyard.

Unfortunately for the live feed viewers and possibly the producers looking to garner a lot of television footage from it, the BB24 cast didn’t last very long in The Wall.

After less than an hour of competing, Taylor Hale won the challenge to become the new HOH. This is the first time that she has held power in the house this summer, and it also guarantees that she won’t be going on the block in Week 6.

Taylor was then able to start working on a plan to get someone out this week, even while she celebrated not having to live in the house with Daniel any longer.

Who is Taylor Hale targeting for eviction on Big Brother 24?

It looks like Taylor’s target for the week is going to be Terrance Higgins. She is also going to put someone else from the other side of the house on the block as a pawn to make sure that The Leftovers have an easy vote on eviction night.

As for what she is telling Terrance, he has been assured that he is just a pawn, and that the real target for the week is Monte Taylor. It’s not true, but that’s the plan that Taylor wants the other side of the house to believe.

Get our Big Brother newsletter!

Taylor's letter was from her mom –

pics of great grandma, grandma, mom #bb24 pic.twitter.com/sRNUWD4Rqf — hamsterwatch #bb24 (@hamsterwatch) August 12, 2022

Taylor gets her plan ready for the Week 6 Nomination Ceremony

At some point on Friday (August 12), Taylor will host her Nomination Ceremony. At the moment, her plan is to put Indy Santos on the block next to Terrance, using her as the real pawn for the week.

Taylor definitely wants to keep control of the nominations, so she is going to be hoping for a specific result to emerge from the Week 6 Veto Competition. If Terrance doesn’t win the Power of Veto, he is going to be the next person evicted from Big Brother 24.

Taylor broke the HoH key necklace swinging it around in the DR. #BB24 pic.twitter.com/HRFh9n7H8e — RealityBBQ #BB24 (@rbbq) August 12, 2022

A lot of additional Big Brother 24 spoilers are expected to come from the live feeds over the next few days, including the official nominees from Taylor Hale and the winner of the Veto Competition that takes place on Saturday (August 13).

Big Brother 24 airs Sundays at 8/7c, Wednesdays at 8/7c, and Thursdays at 9/8c on CBS.