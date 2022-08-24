Big Brother 24 preview: A big Wednesday night episode

Joseph Abdin could be in trouble on Big Brother 24. Pic credit: CBS

Big Brother 24 returns with an important episode on the night of Wednesday, August 24.

The BB24 cast has been split into two groups, forcing one group of five people to live in the backyard for the week.

Michael Bruner is the inside (Big BroChella Festival) HOH, and Terrance Higgins is the outside (Dyre Festival) HOH.

As a reminder, during the last episode, the HOHs took turns picking who would be in their groups. Michael picked Jasmine Davis, Brittany Hoopes, Taylor Hale, and Monte Taylor.

For the backyard group, Terrance picked Matt Turner, Alyssa Snider, Joseph Abdin, and Kyle Capener. This was also the order that the players were selected by their respective HOH.

At their respective Nomination Ceremonies, Michael put Jasmine and Monte on the block, while Terrance put Turner and Joseph on the block. Monte had volunteered to go up as a pawn, and Turner was blindsided after Terrance promised him safety.

Big Brother 24, Episode 21 preview

The biggest part of the night on August 24 is for Big Brother viewers to see how the two Veto Competitions played out. Since there are only five people in each group, everyone got a chance to win the Power of Veto.

The episode will also work more toward who Terrance is targeting for eviction and possibly show how Turner wound up on the block.

Get our Big Brother newsletter!

Typically, the night would finish with the Veto Meetings and the final nominees for the week, but the producers have been ending a lot of recent episodes with cliffhangers.

Still, we get to see two different Veto Competitions play out on the Wednesday night episode and there is going to be a lot of drama as people start figuring out that they could be at big risk of getting evicted.

1, 2, 3, or 4: tell us whose reaction matches how your week's been going so far 👇



Don't forget to catch a new episode of #BB24 tonight 8pm ET. Also on @STACKTV. pic.twitter.com/VW9pxiGm6n — Global TV (@GlobalTV) August 24, 2022

Additional Big Brother news

Over the weekend, the Big Brother live feeds got taken down, with some drama taking place in the backyard. It is unclear if that will be covered in an episode, but here is a breakdown of the BB24 house drama.

And for Big Brother fans who want to jump ahead and learn the veto results, here is a link to the Power of Veto spoilers from this week in the house.

fun with the hot tub jets pic.twitter.com/KAhVCnPNyE — hamsterwatch #bb24 (@hamsterwatch) August 24, 2022

If you need to catch up on any of the previous episodes of Big Brother 24, they are all available for streaming through Paramount+.

Big Brother 24 airs Sundays at 8/7c, Wednesdays at 8/7c, and Thursdays at 9/8c on CBS.