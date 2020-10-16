Big Brother 2020 spoilers: Who is the new HOH nominating for eviction?

The Big Brother live feeds featured a lot of chatter in the overnight hours about what the final four houseguests are going to do.

Much of it involved Cody Calafiore and Enzo Palumbo debating about who needs to go to the final three with them, but they appear to be at odds with that important detail.

The most important thing about the upcoming days will be the Veto Competition results. That will dictate who finishes the week on the block.

Big Brother live feeds spoilers

Enzo Palumbo is the new Head of Household. It was revealed late Thursday night that he won the challenge that Kaysar Ridha brought back for the BB22 cast.

There appears to be some drama that took place during the HOH Competition, with Nicole Franzel claiming that Enzo did something to Cody and that Enzo was also trying to make Christmas Abbott mad.

We don’t know all the details about what exactly happened, and we may not know until CBS shows the challenge played out during the Monday night episode (October 19).

But now that Enzo is in charge, he gets to decide who is going up on the block. And there aren’t many choices left in the house.

Who is Enzo going to nominate for eviction?

It appears that Enzo wants to get Nicole out of the house this week. That seems to be what he is indicating in the conversations he has had with himself. He also brought it up to Cody, but Cody definitely wants Christmas to be the one heading to the BB22 jury next.

Enzo also told Cody that he isn’t going to put him on the block this week. That pretty much guarantees that Enzo is about to nominate Christmas and Nicole for eviction.

The nominations don’t matter all that much this week, because it’s the Power of Veto that could be the deciding factor in everything. If Cody, Christmas, or Nicole wins the POV, they will be safe and also possess the only eviction vote for the week.

At some point on Friday (October 16), Enzo will host the Nomination Ceremony and reveal who he is putting on the block this week. Then, on Saturday, the final four houseguests will play the Veto Competition.

Enzo is in a great position because he could make the decision to cut ties with Cody and go to the final three with Christmas and Nicole. That might be Enzo’s best shot at winning the $500,000, but would he make a move that bold? History says no.

If you didn’t get to watch the latest episode of the show, there were several impactful moments shown in the jury house. We have shared two videos that feature BB22 jury segments.

And outside of the house, did you know that Paulie Calafiore is trying to qualify for the 2022 Winter Olympics? He is training for it right now.

Big Brother airs Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.