Big Brother 2020 spoilers: What happened at Veto Meeting today?

The Big Brother live feeds just revealed what happened at the Veto Meeting today.

It’s been a busy weekend for the BB22 cast, and now we know the final nominees for the week.

Following the eviction of Tyler Crispen, the cast is down to just five people, so every event has become even more important.

Was the Power of Veto used today?

Nicole Franzel won the Head of Household Competition late last Thursday night. Then, she nominated Christmas Abbott and Memphis Garrett for eviction.

The houseguests played in an important Veto Competition on Saturday, with Nicole winning her second-straight challenge. It kept the power in her hands.

Nicole, Cody Calafiore, and Enzo Palumbo had numerous discussions about whether to evict Christmas or Memphis, but they definitely agreed on keeping the nominations the same.

At the Veto Meeting, Nicole announced that she was not using the Power of Veto, despite Christmas and Memphis pushing hard for Enzo to become a replacement nominee.

Now, at the Eviction Ceremony on Thursday night, it will be either Christmas or Memphis heading to join the BB22 jury.

Nicole and Cody still in power

For Cody, having Nicole in power this week was a best-case scenario. It means he can still play for Head of Household next week and that he remains safe during a really tough week within the game.

Winning HOH for next week is extremely important for the final four houseguests because it means they will be making it to finale night.

The final three cast members will all compete in a three-stage HOH Competition to decide the final two of the season.

Nicole and Cody certainly have a great chance to make it to the final two together, but first, they have to ensure that they make it to the final three.

Even if Cody wins HOH and Nicole doesn’t get nominated, one of them will have to win the Veto Competition, or Nicole will go up on the block as a replacement. But that’s still a bit down the road.

First up, Enzo, Cody, and Nicole will need to finalize whether they are evicting Christmas or Memphis.

More Big Brother news

And speaking of Cody, his brother, Paulie Calafiore, has made it to the next stage in his attempt to make the USA Olympic Team. It would be a pretty huge story for the Calafiore family if Paulie were to make it to the 2022 Winter Olympics.

There is also an updated poll on who is the most popular houseguest left in the game. That person will be in the running for the bonus money that comes with winning America’s Favorite Player (AFP) this summer.

Big Brother airs Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.