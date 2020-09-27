Big Brother 2020 spoilers: Veto results revealed by BB22 cast on live feeds

Big Brother 2020 spoilers about the Veto results were just revealed. The BB22 cast is back on the CBS live feeds following the Week 8 Veto Competition.

There are just nine people left competing for the $500,000 prize, which made this a really important Veto Competition. Christmas Abbott knew that – which is why she was so angry when she was not selected to play for the Power of Veto this week.

Early in the day on Saturday, we learned that Tyler Crispen, Nicole Franzel, and Enzo Palumbo were selected to play in the OTEV challenge. They joined Head of Household Cody Calafiore and nominees Kevin Campbell and David Alexander in playing for prizes and power.

Get our Big Brother newsletter!

The power and prizes theme was introduced by Dr. Will Kirby, who moved in as the new neighbor. The Big Brother 2 winner teased that houseguests would get to play for power and prizes at the Week 8 HOH Competition and Veto Competition.

Who won the Power of Veto?

The houseguests played the Week 8 Veto Competition a bit later in the night than normal. It may have been due to construction not getting finished on time for the new challenge. Several of the cast members noted that they were hearing construction noises coming from the backyard during the day.

But the results did come. Cody Calafiore won the Power of Veto. He can now keep his nominations the same or throw a wrench into everything this week. By Cody winning the POV on a week that he holds HOH power, he can also start dictating deals that will become more important down the road.

Veto Meeting on Monday

There is a new episode of the show on Sunday night, and that will be followed up by the Veto Meeting taking place in the house on Monday. We will make sure to pass on the results of that meeting, as it will dictate who is on the block to start out that epic Triple Eviction planned for October 1.

Read More Big Brother showmance of Jackson Michie and Holly Allen comes to an end

More Big Brother news

Outside the world of the BB22 cast, there has been additional news about the show. A new Big Brother video game is coming out soon that could keep fans entertained in the offseason.

Also, two-time former houseguest James Huling is now running for mayor in Texas. He is hoping to spin the fame he has received from reality television into a career in politics.

Big Brother airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.