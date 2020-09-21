Big Brother 2020 spoilers: Did the Power of Veto get used today?

Big Brother 2020 spoilers about the Week 7 Veto Meeting were just revealed on the CBS live feeds. Fans who have been paying close attention to the feeds know what was about to happen, but we will break it down.

Memphis Garrett is the Head of Household and he nominated Kevin Campbell and Da’Vonne Rogers for eviction. His plan was to backdoor David Alexander and it seemed to be working when David wasn’t drawn to play in the Veto Competition.

Tyler Crispen and Cody Calafiore weren’t on board with the plan of getting David out, as they consider him to be one of their numbers in the next phase of the game. Tyler then played as hard as he could during the Veto Competition, despite Memphis asking people within The Committee to throw it in order to allow him or one of the nominees to win the POV.

Tyler won the Power of Veto. That gave him the chance to control the nominees and he just got done hosting the Week 7 Veto Meeting.

Did the Power of Veto get used today?

The Power of Veto was not played. Tyler pocketed the power and decided that it was in his best interest to keep the nominations the same. This means that Da’Vonne and Kevin remain on the block for the upcoming Eviction Ceremony.

Memphis was not pleased about this choice, as he really wanted to make sure that it was David heading to the BB22 jury house next. It’s still not exactly clear why he has been pushing so hard to get David out of the game, but he was unsuccessful again this week.

The last time that Memphis was the HOH, he put David and Nicole Anthony on the block. It was Nicole A. who got sent home, despite a hard push by Janelle Pierzina and Kaysar Ridha to try to save her.

The end of The Committee almost at hand?

There is a split in how members of The Committee want to vote this week. Some of them want to save Kevin and others want to save Da’Vonne. It sets the stage for this mega-alliance to finally start breaking down next week.

It’s a bit humorous that Kevin and Da’Vonne were seen on the live feeds saying they would work with Janelle now. It’s a bit late for that, but it could be a funny segment tied into a future episode of the show.

It will also be interesting to see if the producers mention the earthquake that hit the house.

How long has it been since Donato laughed in disdain when someone suggested that Cody was running the show?#bb22 pic.twitter.com/iu3FnBczYA — 🦈 DumpTrump 🦈 (@squalo) September 21, 2020

Moving forward, the next round of Big Brother 2020 spoilers will center on the upcoming eviction vote and whether it is Da’Vonne Rogers or Kevin Campbell joining Ian Terry on the BB22 jury.

Big Brother airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.