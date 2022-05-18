Beyond the Edge season finale: Sneak peeks show final episode

Colton Underwood is competing to win Beyond the Edge Season 1. Pic credit: CBS

The Beyond the Edge season finale has finally arrived, and soon viewers will get to learn who emerged as the winner down in the jungles of Panama.

The previous episode was a really intense one, with five people really pushing hard to make it to the end of the season. Entering the episode, reality TV star Colton Underwood was leading the way in money won, but Ray Lewis overtook him by the end of the night.

In a dramatic moment, Full House star Jodie Sweetin rang the bell, and putting her body through the grueling process came to an end. She joined model Paulina Porizkova, TV host Eboni K. Williams, singer Lauren Alaina, and former NBA star Metta World Peace as eliminated celebrities.

NFL star Ray Lewis and Colton Underwood finished as the top two people, meaning they would be competing on finale night for the big cash prize for their charities. Singer Craig Morgan finished in third place, with former NFL star Mike Singletary right behind him.

Beyond the Edge season finale sneak peeks

Below are a few sneak peeks that CBS released ahead of the season finale. As a reminder, the Beyond the Edge season finale airs at 9/8c on Wednesday, May 18.

In the first video, Colton Underwood speaks about how much he would like to beat Ray Lewis.

In this second sneak peek, we get to see the celebrities bringing donations to a local Panama school. It’s a really nice segment.

The third sneak peek also provides more footage from the celebrities visiting the school.

And in the final sneak peek for the Beyond the Edge season finale, we get to see some footage of the final challenge.

Details on the Beyond the Edge season finale challenge

It’s Ray Lewis vs Colton Underwood on the season finale of Beyond the Edge. It’s going to be a team challenge, with Mike Singletary and Craig Morgan joining them for the big day.

The incentive for Mike and Craig is that if they are on the winning team, they earn their charity an additional $50,000 for the effort. It gives them a lot of reasons to give it their all.

Beyond the Edge airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on CBS.