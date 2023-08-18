Bethenny Frankel taunts critics with sarcastic rant in defense of Raquel Leviss

Bethenny Frankel has been getting major heat from her recent sit-down with Vanderpump Rules star Rachel “Raquel” Leviss, but she’s not backing down.

The Real Housewives of New York City alum just posted a video taunting the critics who continue to bash Raquel for her involvement in Scandoval.

The real problem, however, is the irony and hypocrisy that people have pointed out in this newly-minted relationship between Raquel and Bethenny.

The 52-year-old and her team of lawyers are gearing up to sue NBC Universal for their grotesque treatment of their reality stars — including not giving them proper compensation while making millions off their backs.

Bethenny used Raquel’s scandal as a prime example of that, and in Part 1 of their interview, the 28-year-old agreed and noted that the network was “running to the bank” while she hasn’t “seen a single penny.“

Sign up for our newsletter!

However, people quickly rushed to point out that the B Strong founder is doing the exact thing to Raquel — capitalizing off her name — that she’s accusing the network of doing.

Meanwhile, Raquel didn’t do herself any favors by doing this interview since it has reignited criticism once again, but Bethenny has her back.

Bethenny Frankel defends Vanderpump Rules star Raquel Leviss and taunts the critics

The former RHONY star recently took to TikTok and posted a video in defense of Raquel — who took no accountability for having an affair with her best friend’s man during their interview.

However, Bethenny blasted people in her video and taunted the critics by saying in her caption, “It must be wonderful to be perfect,” as she went on to plug the interview.

“The guest this week is a girl name Rachel, and she’s the first person ever in their twenties to make a mistake,” said Bethenny sarcastically.

She continued, “I know I didn’t make any mistakes in my twenties, and I’m sure you didn’t either because people don’t make mistakes … so online bullying is a really great practice.”

The first part of the awkward interview garnered backlash when it was released a few days ago, and Part 2 is out now.

RHONY alum Bethenny Frankel faces more backlash from critics

Meanwhile, Bethenny is not winning over anyone with that video because people are slamming her in the comments.

“You should introduce her to your boyfriend 😁,” suggested one commenter.

“A 7 months mistake? It was not a one time thing. Maybe she can start hanging out with you and your boyfriend,” said someone else.

One critic asked, “How much are you paying her for this podcast episode? Would love to see that transparency!”

Pic credit: @bethennyfrankel/TikTok

“This just didn’t land, said one TikTok user. “I’m a B fan but …not good.”

“B quiet,” said someone else.

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo.