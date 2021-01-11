Bethenny Frankel spotted holding hands with ex Paul Bernon, are they back together?

Just three months after deciding to call it quits, former Real Housewives of New York City star Bethenny Frankel has sparked rumors that she may have reconciled with her ex-boyfriend Paul Bernon.

The pair was photographed while visiting artist Romero Britto’s studio in Miami. The couple, along with Bethenny’s daughter, Bryn, seemed to be having a great time, Bethenny was even snapped sitting in Paul’s lap.

Bethenny and Paul cozied up in the studio

In photos shared by Us Weekly, Bethenny and Paul seem as close as ever.

An eyewitness told Us Weekly, “It was a spontaneous get-together.”

The source also claims that Bethenny is a fan and collector of Romero Britto’s work.

Bethenny shared videos to show off Bryn’s painting skills.

According to the same source, “She asked [Romero] if her daughter Bryn could come by and actually paint with him. She’s a mini artist herself. Bryn had the opportunity to meet with the artist she admires.”

The source added that Bethenny also participated in the painting and that she and Romero discussed “future plans” for a “possible collaboration.”

“This was her first time coming to his brand-new studio in Miami, which is sixty thousand square feet and the largest studio of any artist. She got the first visit before it opens up.”

Romero shared a sweet video of their visit on his Instagram.

Bethenny and Paul broke up a few months ago

Bethenny’s breakup with Paul came as quite a shock to fans. The Skinny Girl mogul had bragged to People Magazine just prior to the announcement, and at the time she referred to Paul as “solid.”

She then opened up about the breakup during an interview with Ellen Degeneres where she had nothing but positive things to say about Paul and their relationship.

“I’m good. Not everything works out. So many people have tried to define my life – our lives – with, ‘When are you getting engaged?’, ‘When are you having a baby?’, ‘When are you getting married?” she explained.

“I’ve just realized more in life, with people being more open and honest about their lives and what they want, that everything doesn’t have to sort of end in a blue box and bow,” she continued.

She then said that she and Paul shared a “great” relationship.

“We had a great, great relationship and I’m really happy,” Bethenny said.

The Real Housewives of New York City is currently on hiatus on Bravo.