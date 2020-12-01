Former Real Housewives of New York star Bethenny Frankel slams Ramona Singer and all of the other Housewives who have lied about getting plastic surgery.

During Tuesday’s episode of her Just B With Bethenny Frankel, she takes a grand stand on plastic surgery.

“When I get upset with people with all the filtering and all of the fake lives and pretending everything’s perfect and then they contour their waist, etc. I just feel that that’s not truthful and it makes people feel bad about themselves,” she shares.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She then blasts her costars including Ramona who has lied about getting facelifts and other procedures.

“Or Ramona — she’s like Death Becomes Her — she’s gonna be 95 and she’s gonna be in the goddamn box saying, ‘It’s just Ramona’s skincare.’ It’s like, the jig is up!” she jokes. “So, I’m just thinking, people should just be honest cause that’s really empowering to other women.”

She then discusses how the RHONY women aren’t the only guilty ones. She goes into the details of procedures that she claims every housewife has done

“A lot of the Housewives have had many lifts, which means they’ve done individual like á la carte menu tweaks,” she explains. “Like someone has done an eye thing or a neck thing, but just know that everyone’s doing it. And so that’s gonna feel sucky if you don’t have a lot of money.”

Read More Real Housewives of New York returns with new taglines after Season 12 break

Bethenny’s stance on wealth

While Bethenny herself is one of the wealthy, she has made a conscious effort to give back.

She has done a lot of work with her charity BStrong. During one of the peaks of the pandemic, her organization made and donated 500,000 masks.

Additionally, BStrong has provided relief during some of the world’s biggest hurricanes like Maria for Puerto Rico, Dorian for The Bahamas, and Eta in Honduras and Guatemala.

She has also been known to mock other extremely wealthy people.

For her birthday, she mimicked Kim Kardashian who went to a private island to celebrate her birthday by posing on her kitchen island with her daughter Bryn.

Bethenny on RHONY

Bethenny starred on RHONY for the first three seasons. She took a brief break from the show before returning to star in Seasons 7-11.

For all of her years of being on RHONY, Bethenny was known for always keeping it real.

She didn’t mince words and sometimes her blunt honesty hurt her friends on the show.

While she has had it out with all of the women, she and Ramona had a particularly on-and-off relationship.

If one thing has remained true both on and off the show, it’s that honesty has always been Bethenny’s best policy.

The Real Housewives of New York is currently on hiatus on Bravo.