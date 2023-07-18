Bethenny Frankel blasts Bravo for filming Bobby Zarin’s funeral after reuniting with Jill Zarin

Bethenny Frankel has absolutely blasted Bravo, calling the network “disgusting” for filming Bobby Zarin’s funeral back in 2018 after The Real Housewives of New York husband died following a lengthy cancer battle.

She was on hand for the funeral as those cameras rolled and quite famously was accused by Jill Zarin of attending the funeral with cameras for clout, but now it looks like she’s telling a whole different story.

After reuniting privately, Jill joined Bethenny for a highly anticipated episode of her podcast, ReWives with Bethenny Frankel, where they discussed what happened that day.

During the chat, Jill claimed that she had never signed a waiver with Bravo to film the funeral and that she had no idea that cameras would be rolling as she said her goodbyes to Bobby.

“That’s literally the most disgusting thing I’ve ever heard,” Bethenny told Jill.

“That’s just disgusting. It’s embarrassing … it’s really disgusting, it’s absolutely disgusting,” Bethenny went on after the admission. “That’s disgusting, and I apologize because it was a spectacle and a circus, and yes, the lines are blurred.”

Bethenny Frankel and Jill Zarin are mending their friendship after a 13-year feud

Bethenny and Jill are back on the road to being besties again for the first time since The Real Housewives of New York stars began feuding in 2010.

The pair ran into each other on a plane last year, but despite the mile-high reunion, they still had a lot to work out and seemingly were not ready yet.

It seems that the two women have a lot to talk about and we’re sure they’ll share as much as they can when the time is right.

For now, Jill is opening up more about why she and Bethenny fell out in the first place.

The demise of Jill and Bethenny’s relationship has always been a bit of a mystery with RHONY fans offering up all kinds of speculation. Now, Jill has made it clear that their friendship broke down because Bethenny became hugely successful and she just couldn’t deal.

“I wanted to have a real make-up. I couldn’t tell the real truth, the real truth of why I was mad at you,” Zarin explained.

Bethenny and Jill fell out right around the time that Bethenny’s Skinnygirl empire took off, making the former RHONY star quite the business mogul. Since then, Bethenny has amassed a net worth of $80 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

“The reason I was mad at you is because I was hurt. And maybe I didn’t express it, I didn’t share it,” Jill said. “I was hurt that I was losing you and was being left out of everything.”

Jill was also going through a lot that year, as Bobby Zarin was diagnosed with thyroid cancer in 2009, the beginning of a nine-year fight for survival that sadly ended in his death.

Will Bethenny Frankel and Jill Zarin make a surprise appearance on RHONY: Legacy?

In addition to the new RHONY reboot featuring all new cast members, there will also be a RHONY: Legacy series to highlight the lives of the women who made the show great for so many years.

Bethenny Frankel and Jill Zarin are both not a part of that cast, but there have been some rumbles about whether or not they will make an appearance.

The series stars Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan, Dorinda Medley, Ramona Singer, Kelly Killoren Bensimon, and Kristen Taekman, and we will see it as another round of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls’ Trip.

Back in May, Peacock made the announcement with a graphic of a tree with two apples falling and the names of the cast with apple emojis by each of their names.

That was all very exciting, but what about those two falling apples? Well, it seems that many RHONY fans believe that those two falling apples tease two special guests, and they’re really hoping it will be Bethenny and Jill.

Bethenny has since debunked that rumor, telling listeners via her ReWives podcast, “I am not in St. Barts. I did not go to St. Barts,” which is where the upcoming RHUGT was filmed.

The Real Housewives of New York City airs on Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo.