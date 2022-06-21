Bethenny Frankel ran into Jill Zarin on a plane 12 years after infamous RHONY feud

Bethenny Frankel and Jill Zarin ran into each other on a flight. Pic credit: Bravo

Former besties and The Real Housewives of New York stars Bethenny Frankel and Jill Zarin have been feuding for over a decade since the two had a huge falling out on the show. After Bethenny told Jill she needed to get a hobby and accused Jill of being too involved in her life, and it was game on for Jill.

Jill was fired the following year, and the two rarely spoke over the next 12 years. Many have speculated if Jill and Bethenny could ever mend fences and return to their fun relationship. Over the years, they both expressed that they had no intentions of being friends again.

But fans were thrilled to see a photo posted on social media of the gals together again and in a place where no one could escape!

Bethenny Frankel and Jill Zarin made nice up in the air

Instagram was on fire Monday when Bethenny posted a photo where she was seated across from former enemy Jill Zarin on a flight. No details were given by either lady on the circumstances that brought them together or how this meeting came to be. Still, the Bravo universe collectively gasped when the ladies were seen smiling from ear to ear together.

Bethenny first posted the photo and captioned it, “So this girl walks onto a plane…” with the hashtags #mentionitall, #getahobby, and wrote “I’m up here” on the photo which all faithful Housewives fans will understand.

Jill reposted the photo with the caption, “Pleasant flight, no turbulence,” and hashtagged #rhony and #rhonyreunion. A reunion, indeed!

Bravolebrities aplenty commented on the photo excitedly about the OG friends having a possible reconciliation.

Bravo chief Andy Cohen chimed in and was ready to get them back on TV!

RHONY star Sonja Morgan loves the ladies together.

Shahs of Sunset OG Reza Farahan was psyched to see this pairing.

Is this the beginning of a renewed friendship for Jill and Bethenny?

More times than fans can count, Jill Zarin has said she would never be friends with Bethenny again. Even when Bethenny showed up for Bobby Zarin’s funeral in 2018, Jill accused her of doing so for publicity. In May 2021, Andy Cohen asked Jill directly if she would ever reconcile with Bethenny again, and she firmly said no.

Bethenny previously accused Jill of coercing castmates not to film with Bethenny as a way to get her kicked off of the show. Jill denied the claim, and she was eventually the one that was fired, and many thought her exit had a lot to do with how she treated Bethenny during Season 4.

Jill is doing press for her role on the second installment of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip and has petitioned for a spot on the new RHONY: Legacy series. Bethenny continues her philanthropic work, recently raising over $20 million for Ukrainian refugees.

Real Housewives of New York City is on hiatus on Bravo.