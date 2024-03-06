Below Deck’s Captain Kerry praises Barbie for ‘taking action’ amid drunk charter guest drama

Captain Kerry Titheradge has given Stew Barbie Pascual some praise that she’s definitely not getting on Below Deck from Fraser Olender.

This week, Below Deck viewers watched as drunk charter guest Eileen fell getting out of the hot tub.

Barbie ran to help her and then escorted the guest safely down to her cabin.

It wasn’t an easy task — considering Eileen’s condition — but Barbie did it, and with humor to keep Eileen calm.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Below Deck fans have sounded off on Eileen and Tina over their behavior, and Barbie got props for not drop-kicking Eileen down the stairs.

Now, Captain Kerry has added to that by speaking out and crediting Barbie for her behavior.

Below Deck’s Captain Kerry Titheradge praises Barbie Pascual for ‘taking action’

On X (formerly Twitter), one Below Deck fan asked Captain Kerry about cutting off charter guests before they get too drunk.

“Hey @Capt_Kerry, can’t the crew cut someone’s booze off because they’re so drunk it’s not safe? Doesn’t a RSA element come into play here? I actually felt uncomfortable watching Eileen. We’ve seen DRUNK before but not someone smashed all day like this. #BelowDeck,” read the X.

Captain Kerry responded, giving Barbie a much-needed shoutout for taking charge.

“#belowdeck Very impressed with Barbie taking action and getting her to her room safely, did you notice how Barbie walked her down the steps from the fly bridge, walking in front of the guest in case she needed catch her, then beside her in the carpets interior,” the captain expressed.

Captain Kerry responds to a Below Deck fan. Pic credit: @Capt_Kerry/@shenelby

Barbie Pascual and Captain Kerry Titheradge enjoy Below Deck watch party

On Monday, Barbie revealed via her Instagram Stories that she was at Captain Kerry’s Below Deck watch party. Barbie shared a video that also featured Bosun Jared Woodin and Season 10 deckhand Katie Glaser were also on hand.

Captain Kerry also did a video revealing that Xandi Olivier and Below Deck Adventure alum Lewis Lupton were there. So was Below Deck Season 1 star Adrienne Gang.

It sure seems like Captain Kerry has bonded with a few members of his new crew.

Season 11 of Below Deck hasn’t been easy for Barbie Pascual, whose attitude has landed her in a couple of feuds.

Fraser Olender wanted her fired after the second charter for her bad attitude, but Captain Kerry Titheradge shut him down because Barbie is good at her job.

Barbie recently credited Captain Kerry for giving her a chance when Fraser wouldn’t. It will be interesting to see if Barbie lasts all season based on what Fraser wants and her clear friendship with the captain.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-11 are streaming on Peacock.