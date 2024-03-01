Will Jared leave Below Deck Season 11 amid family struggles?

Below Deck Season 11 Bosun Jared Woodin has been having a difficult time since day one on the St. David Yacht.

Jared has made quite a few mistakes this season that haven’t gone unnoticed by Captain Kerry Titheradge.

The struggle has been real for Jared and got worse this week when he couldn’t reach his daughter via FaceTime for their scheduled talk.

Thanks to Bravo, Below Deck fans have learned the situation begins to get the best of Jared.

The crew night out features Jared reeling from the situation, which just might be the final nail in his coffin.

Jared also gave an update on Watch What Happens Live regarding where things are with his daughter and baby mama today.

All this has caused Below Deck fans to wonder if Jared might leave the charter season early.

Will Jared leave Below Deck amid his personal family struggles?

The preview for an upcoming episode teases Jared getting a bit of a lecture from Captain Kerry about whether he can do the job. While it’s easy to assume this comes from Jared’s mistake, it might also be because of a talk with the captain.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Below Deck spoilers reveal that Jared confides in Captain Kerry about the situation with his daughter. The spoilers also spill that being unable to talk to his daughter takes a toll on Jared.

Based on the teaser, there’s a good chance that Jared will choose to leave. If he can’t make his FaceTime dates with his daughter, it will mean trouble for the bosun as he tries to build a relationship with his child.

Despite Below Deck fans thinking Jared would be the first person fired, signs point to him putting his family first and leaving, but only time will tell.

Earlier this week, Jared stopped by WWHL to chat all things Below Deck with Andy Cohen alongside Stew Barbie Pascual. Andy asked whether or not Jared had met his daughter, so the bosun gave an update on his situation.

“I’ve never met her,” Jared expressed.

The Below Deck star admitted that even now, the mother of his daughter hasn’t really changed her mind about having Jared in the little girl’s life.

“She didn’t particularly want me to be a part of things,” he stated.

Be sure to keep watching to find out if Jared Woodin sticks around on Below Deck or if his personal family struggles have him leaving the show before the season ends.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-11 are streaming on Peacock.