Below Deck stars reflect on the past year, share motivational New Year’s messages for 2022

The Below Deck family shares their hopes for the upcoming year. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck stars are reflecting on the past year and sharing motivational New Year’s messages for 2022.

As the holiday season comes to a close, crew members from the OG Below Deck, Below Deck Mediterranean, and Below Deck Sailing Yacht looked back on a crazy year. There were videos filled with jaw-dropping moments and profound thoughts to say goodbye to 2021.

Other alum from the three hit yachting shows chose to focus on the future and the good things ahead for the upcoming year.

Below Deck stars reflect on the past year

There’s no question 2021 was one for the books not only in life but also for Below Deck, Below Deck Sailing Yacht, and Below Deck Med.

Below Deck Season 9 star Heather Chase and Jake Foulger used Instagram to reflect on the past year. However, they used quite different approaches to reflect on 2021.

Heather has been facing backlash for using the N-word on Below Deck. The chief stew apologized for the racial slur after it aired. She also alluded to it in her post, focusing on the highs and lows of the past year.

Jake, on the other hand, took a more blunt approach to kick 2021 to the curb.

Daisy Kelliher from Below Deck Sailing Yacht shared some special moments from the past year while expressing her hopes for the New Year.

Dani Soares took a page out of her good friend Daisy’s book and shared various clips on Instagram highlighting a year of change for the Below Deck Sailing Yacht star. Most notably for Dani was, of course, being on the Bravo show and welcoming her daughter Lily.

Below Deck alums share motivational messages for 2022

One breakout star of the past year is Below Deck Mediterranean Season 6 star David Pascoe. The deckhand quickly became a fan favorite on and off-screen. David took to Instagram to encourage Below Deck fans to focus on the positive of the upcoming year.

David’s good friend and costar, Malia White, kept her New Year’s message cheeky and straightforward.

Below Deck Med alum Bugsy Drake shared a video clip wishing her followers a Happy New Year from St. Barts. Bugsy also expressed her wishes for everyone in 2022.

Crew members from Below Deck, Below Deck Mediterranean, and Below Deck Sailing Yacht reflected on 2021 shared messages for the future. It was a great way for Below Deck fans to kick off the New Year.

An all-new Below Deck is another great way to kick off 2022 but be sure to check out when the show is airing on Bravo. The network has switched things up a bit.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.