What time does Below Deck Season 9 air on Bravo?

There is a little bit of confusion surrounding when Season 9 of Below Deck airs.

It’s a New Year and a new time slot for the hit yachting show Below Deck. Yes, the Bravo show will be moving in the middle of the season, which has some Below Deck fans wondering what’s going on with the show and network.

Before the Season 9 holiday hiatus, Below Deck had caused quite the outrage because chief stew Heather Chase used a racial slur. Bravo has yet to address the incident. Heather though did apologize for saying the N-word. Captain Lee Rosbach also spoke out regarding the incident.

Deckhand Rayna Lindsey blasted the network, Captain Lee, and Eddie Lucas for how the situation was dealt with amid filming. Eddie recently explained producers handled the situation poorly.

The mid-season trailer revealed the racial slur continues to plague Rayna. Plus, a new stew joins the crew, and a threesome emerges from the My Seanna crew.

Now the news comes that Bravo has changed the time Below Deck Season 9 airs weekly.

What time does Below Deck Season 9 air?

For years, new episodes of Below Deck have aired on Monday nights at 9/8c on Bravo. The network had dedicated Monday nights for Below Deck with the OG show, Below Deck Mediterranean, and Below Deck Sailing Yacht airing that day of the week.

A repeat of the previous week’s episode would lead into a new one, literally making the night all about Below Deck. Well, with the expectation of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, which usually had guests from the Below Deck family to keep the theme of the night going.

Although Bravo has not made an official announcement, Gangplank Report podcast shared a tweet letting fans know that the show has a new time slot. Below Deck Season 9 will air Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo instead of 9/8c.



Why did Below Deck Season 9 time change?

After doing a little research, it appears the reason for the sudden shift is to make room for Summer House Season 6, which premieres on Monday, January 17 at 9/8c. This marks the first time in forever that a show besides Below Deck will air on Mondays.

The change comes as Bravo’s promotion of Below Deck Season 9 has slowed down immensely. All of the crew bios on Bravo remain blank, except for Captain Lee, Eddie, and chef Rachel Hargrove who appeared on Season 8 of the show.

It’s been over a month since the latest news section of Below Deck has been updated on the Bravo website. Plus, the previews for upcoming episodes have been limited, and the Below Deck After Show has yet to debut.

All these things and the time change have fans wondering what’s going on with Below Deck and Bravo. Below Deck is ratings gold for the network. Below Deck Adventure is slated to launch this year. The cold-water spin-off will be the fifth installment in the franchise, including Galley Talk.

Below Deck Down Under also joins the Below Deck family this year. However, it will air on Peacock.

Whatever is going on, hopefully, Below Deck fans will have an answer soon. The season is half over, which means a reunion show that just might provide the answers viewers want.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.