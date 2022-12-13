Below Deck stars react to Kate Chastain’s new reality TV show

Kate has given the Below Deck family something to talk about. Pic credit: Bravo

Kate Chastain has gotten a slew of support from the Below Deck family after announcing she’s returning to reality television in the Peacock show The Traitors.

After six seasons on Below Deck, Kate left following a very male-toxic Season 7.

Although Below Deck fans would love to see Kate back as a chief stew, that’s never going to happen.

Kate continued to move on with her life post Below Deck, and that included a stint on a new reality TV show.

This time around, Kate’s trying her hand in the competitive reality TV world.

As Kate embarks on his new venture in her life, the Below Deck family has rallied around her with support.

Below Deck stars react to Kate Chastain joining The Traitors

Kate took to Instagram to share her exciting news unveiling her cast photo along with the rest of the reality TV stars competing with her.

The comments section of Kate’s post became flooded with familiar faces gushing over her new television stint.

Below Deck Season 10 chief stew Fraser Olender wrote “Cannot wait,” Kate’s pal Courtney Skippon replied with emojis, and her good friend Josiah Carter replied, “Yaaasss.”

Pic credit: @kate_chastain/Instagram

A few Below Deck Mediterranean stars also showed up to comment on Kate being on The Traitors.

Captain Sandy Yawn gushed, “I can’t wait to watch!” Below Deck Med alum Kasey Cohen remarked, “Can’t wait,” while new mom Jessica More simply shared clapping hand emojis.

Pic credit: @kate_chastain/Instagram

The Traitor stars respond to Kate’s Instagram Post

It wasn’t just members of the Below Deck franchise that had something to say about her new show. A couple of her The Traitors costars also popped up with comments.

Shahs of Sunset star Reza Farahan and Survivor star Cirie Fields both showed some support to Kate as they all prepared for this journey.

Pic credit: @kate_chastain/Instagram

Aside from comments on Kate’s post, Twitter was also abuzz about The Traitors, most notably about Kate and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Brandi Glanville being on the same show.

Those looking forward to seeing Kate Chastain back on reality Tv won’t have to wait too much longer as The Traitors drops on Peacock on January 12.

The first show to figure out how to get @Kate_Chastain & @BrandiGlanville together?? And in a castle in Scotland? Immediately yes. @peacock

(But also if one or both isn’t one of the traitors, extreme disappointment to ensue!) pic.twitter.com/EYf1CFvnAF — Emerson Collins (@ActuallyEmerson) December 7, 2022

As for Galley Talk, which Kate appeared on alongside other Below Deck alum, the future of that show remains to be seen. It’s been months since the commentary show was on Bravo, and there has been no mention of another season.

In other Below Deck news, Kate’s good friend Captain Lee Rosbach is back for Season 10, and the show’s bringing some serious drama.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo. The Traitors premieres on Thursday, January 12 on Peacock.