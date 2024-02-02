Below Deck stars appear on Southern Hospitality in new Bravo crossover event

Below Deck stars took their yachting experience to another Bravo show this week.

It’s not uncommon for Bravo to do crossovers with their various shows.

In fact, several of the Real Housewives have appeared on the Below Deck franchise over the years.

However, the yachties aren’t too often featured on other Bravo franchises.

That all changed this week thanks to Southern Hospitality when Leva Bonaparte’s employee headed to Miami for some fun in the sun.

Maddi Reese, Joe Bradley, Bradley Carter, Grace Lilly, Emmy Sharrett, Will Kulp, TJ Dinch, Lucía Peña, Mia Alario, and Oisin O’Neill boarded a yacht for a day, only to run into two Below Deck alums

Below Deck stars Katie Glaser and Oriana Schneps appear on Southern Hospitality

Katie Glaser from Below Deck Season 10 and Oriana Schneps from Below Deck Adventure Season 1 were on hand with Captain Joey to greet the group on Southern Hospitality.

They did what they do best and provided excellent service to the guests. After all, that is their thing.

“You guys are free to move around the boat, and if you need anything to drink, I’m your girl,” Orinana spilled to the group.

Later in the day, Joe from Southern Hospitality referred to Orianna as a “queen” for basically adhering to their every whim throughout the day by keeping the food coming and drinks flowing.

Oriana took to Instagram after the show to tease her experience and share some behind-the-scenes moments from filming.

“@belowdeckbravo x @southernhospitalitybravo crossover episode @bravotv. 🎬 When you’re in SoFlo and you want to get out in a yacht call your girls, @orianaschneps & @kmglaser! We loved showing you all a little piece of the Flordia life. ⚓️#yachtlife #crossover #belowdeck #bravo #belowdeckbravo #bravotv #southernhospitality #yachtcharter #yachtcrew,” was the caption on her IG post.

Despite not being on the same Below Deck show, Katie and Orianna have become really close. The Below Deck family is a tight-knit group, especially those that work and live in Florida.

More Below Deck news

Below Deck Season 11 kicks off next week. In a premiere sneak peek, Captain Kerry Titheradge makes his demands clear. Other Below Deck spoilers reveal Captain Kerry has his work cut out for him with his new crew.

Fraser Olender has revealed a new man in his life, and his romance plays out in the upcoming season.

Meanwhile, Ben Willoughby has called Captain Kerry a “breath of fresh air” after working with Captain Sandy Yawn and Captain Lee Rosbach.

Since Captain Kerry is now on the OG show, perhaps his former Below Deck Adventure stew Oriana will pop up. The Season 11 trailer does hint at more than one crew firing.

Below Deck Season 11 premieres on Monday, February 5 at 9/8c. Seasons 1-10 are streaming on Peacock.