Below Deck star Francesca Rubi works on new career outside of yachting

Below Deck star Francesca Rubi now adds a new title to her name in addition to chief stew.

Francesca revealed that she is exploring a career outside of yatching in a recent Instagram post.

In the picture, she poses on fitness equipment as she wears an all-black fitness outfit.

“I am so excited to share that I am studying to become a Pilates Instructor with @unitehealth,” Francesca declared in the captions.

Francesca revealed the motivation behind her new gig

She revealed how Pilates became an important part of her life and why she wants to teach it.

“For the last two years I have been practising Pilates and I have seen my body change to a leaner, lighter and stronger body,” she revealed. “I have been a pretty active person in my life, but Pilates, I have found, has been the most effective, challenging and efficient way to work out. Every part of my body engaged, strengthened and stretched.”

She concluded, “I’m so excited to share what I am learning with you all, and hopefully I will be able to teach you in a class very soon.”

Is Francesca done with yatching?

While she is embarking on a new career path, this doesn’t mean she’s done being a chief stewardess.

One fan asked if she was putting her yatching days behind her in place of Pilates.

“Are you quiting your yachting career?” The fan asked.

Francesca replied, “no I’m still yachting. Using the COVID time to learn something new.”

“never did Pilates but loved yoga. I’m sure you will be successful,” the fan wrote in a reply which Francesca liked.

Below Deck fans who are not fortunate enough to afford to charter one of Francesca’s yachts can possibly set their sights on signing up for a Pilates class with her instead.

Francesca first appeared on Below Deck Season 8, the most recent season of the OG of the franchise.

Francesca replaced long-standing chief stewardess Kate Chastain. Francesca had big shoes to fill, considering Kate had been on the show for so long that her name is synonymous with Below Deck.

Francesca frequently clashed with her stewardess Elizabeth Frankini, whom she demoted from second stew to third stew in place of Ashling Lorger, before eventually firing her.

While Francesca has stated that she still plans to work on yachts, it’s unknown whether she’ll be asked to film another season of Below Deck.

Even though Season 8 was not a favorite amongst fans, it did well enough to place Below Deck as Bravo’s most-watched show beating out the Real Housewives for the first time.

