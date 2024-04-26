Below Deck spoilers: Kyle and Barbie get grilled, a new chef, Ben can’t quit Camille, and Dylan’s regret

Below Deck gets a new crewmember and a new boatmance coming up on the hit-yachting show.

The most recent episode saw Captain Kerry Titheradge fire Chef Anthony Iracane after several crucial mishaps.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Anthony recently broke his silence on his firing, proving yet again he’s a class act.

Meanwhile, the show must go on, as they say, and that’s exactly what happens when a new chef arrives on the St. David yacht.

Chef Nick arrives before the next charter, giving the crew much to discuss.

We learn from the chef that he’s a bit crazy, which will certainly make his dynamic with the rest of the group interesting.

The chef joins the team just as things heat up between Barbie Pascual and Kyle Stillie.

Below Deck’s Kyle Stillie and Barbie Pascual get grilled

After weeks of Kyle and Barbie playing coy with each other, she finally gave in to her crush on him with a legit sleepover. The crew night out turned these two from friends to the newest boatmance.

Barbie and Kyle can’t hide their hookup from the rest of the group. In the crew mess, they get grilled by Fraser Olender, Xandi Olivier, and Sunny Marquis. There’s plenty of awkwardness as they play coy with their colleagues.

In their confessionals though, Kyle and Barbie sing a different tune. Kyle’s thrilled he finally got a chance with Barbie, while she, too, seems pleased with the new development in their relationship.

Speaking of relationships, Ben Willoughby gets a reminder of his romance with Camille Lamb.

Ben Willoughby still has a thing for Camille Lamb on Below Deck

While looking at his phone, Ben sees an Instagram Story of him talking about Camille. The timing likely has to do with Season 10 of Below Deck airing, as Ben seemed to be answering questions about that season.

The bosun reveals in his confessional that he can’t seem to shake Camille, despite everything that happened. Ben’s definitely in his feelings about Camille, even questioning if there was a way they could make it work.

Oh yes, he certainly doesn’t seem concerned about Sunny at all. Dylan Pierre De Villiers, however, is a different story.

The deckhand regrets trying to kiss Sunny during his drunken moment the night before. Instead of dwelling on it, Dylan makes a beeline to talk to Sunny, who jokes about the situation.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-11 are streaming on Peacock.