Below Deck said goodbye to Chef Anthony Iracane this week after Captain Kerry Titheradge fired him.

The chef was on a downward spiral for the past couple of charters, and things finally came to a head.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Below Deck fans were not happy about Anthony leaving the St. David yacht.

Despite how Below Deck fans feel, the charter season must continue, which means a new chef joins the crew.

In the next episode, we will meet the chef taking over for Anthony.

Subscribe to our Below Deck newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The new guy arrives in time for the upcoming charter, but the crew may have their hands full with him.

Who is the new chef on Below Deck?

Nick Tatlock takes over for Anthony in the galley beginning Monday, April 29, when he makes his Below Deck Season 11 debut. The newbie has been a chef for over 22 years, but via his confessional, we learn he’s lost his mind.

Those are his words, not ours.

“Maybe I talk to myself too much; I have a few little ticks and go a little bit loopy sometimes, but I’m harmless crazy. You know, I’m not about to murder anyone,” Nick revealed in his introduction.

The 40-year-old enjoys yachting because it makes him feel young. No doubt Nick’s age will play a part in how well he gets along with the rest of the St. David crew.

Right now, Nick’s Instagram account has suddenly disappeared. Perhaps Nick will be back on the social media platform once he makes his Below Deck premiere.

In the meantime, let’s take a look at what Below Deck fans can expect from the new chef.

Here’s what Below Deck fans can expect from Chef Nick Tatlock

According to a new Reddit thread with the synopsis for the next three Below Deck Season 11 episodes, Nick is in for a rough time. It seems that Nick will butt heads with Stew Paris Fields.

Based on the thread, we know that things escalate between the chef and stew so much that Captain Kerry has to get involved. The synopsis reveals the heated exchange goes down at the beach, so it sounds like the fight happens in front of guests.

Pic credit: u/teanailpolish/Reddit

Other than that, Below Deck viewers will just have to keep watching to learn about the new chef in the galley.

In other Below Deck news, Bravo dropped a bombshell on fans, revealing Below Deck Med will be back after Season 11 of Below Deck ends instead of Below Deck Sailing Yacht, and you can read all about that here.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-11 are streaming on Peacock.