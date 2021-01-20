Below Deck Season 8 cast reacts to multiple crew members falling sick at the same time

The Below Deck Season 8 cast has reacted to multiple crew members falling sick at the same time.

Rachel Hargrove, Ashling Lorger, Elizabeth Frankini, and Izzy Wouters were all feeling ill, leaving the rest of the My Seanna crew to wonder what was going on. According to chief stew Francesca Rubi, a new charter was in full swing, but the crew was dropping like flies.

After finally seeing a doctor, Izzy was given some drugs for a kidney infection, UTI, and strep throat. The deckhand was feeling better once she got the antibiotics, which was good considering the interior was in shambles.

The Season 8 crew got candid about all the sickness during the Below Deck Season 8 After Show.

Struggling to work

Ashling and Rachel were next to feel under the weather. They both had stomach issues that were making it challenging to do their jobs.

The chef thinks she and Ash ate something at the resort where the crew went for their day off, making them sick. Rachel admitted she couldn’t keep a single thing down. She felt depleted for sure. Plus, the chef was taking medicine for her kidneys.

As for Ashling, well, it turns out she was sicker than she let on to Francesca. The reason was because of Izzy, Rachel, and Elizabeth being sick too.

“I felt like I couldn’t admit that I was sick,” Ashling stated. “I was honestly so sick to the point I should have spoken out the moment Rachel had spoken out that she was not good at all. I think I was on par with her. I was just like pretending I wasn’t.”

Ashling knew if she went down, then the work would fall on Francesca. There would be no interior team, according to the Aussie beauty.

Side note, Ash does not believe Liz was really ill. Those two are certainly showing their true feelings for each other lately.

Captain Lee Rosbach and Eddie Lucas both declared the most challenging part for Izzy was not working. Izzy admitted it was hard but staying in a luxury guest cabin for a couple of nights made not working much easier.

Did crew fear COVID-19 was the cause of sickness?

The amount of illness on the My Seanna was certainly problematic. However, the fear one of the crew members had COVID-19 was never a concern.

Rachel, Elizabeth, and Izzy all shared that the thought never crossed their mind. For one, the symptoms were different. Plus, Izzy shared at the time, there had not been one single COVID-19 case on the island.

Season 8 of Below Deck will soon be winding down. The Bravo show continuously lets viewers know the date, which means the coronavirus pandemic ending the season early will start to play out.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.