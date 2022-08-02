Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Gary King shows off speedo style for ‘best life’

Gary has given Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans something to talk about. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Sailing Yacht fan favorite Gary King shows off his speedo style for his best life.

Gary has been entertaining Below Deck Sailing Yacht viewers since he debuted on Season 2 of the Below Deck spin-off show.

Not that Gary isn’t without his faults, however. On Season 2 and 3, Gary found himself in multiple boatmances, which caused a slew of crew drama.

Season 3 featured Gary kissing Daisy Kelliher, Ashley Marti, Gabriela Barragan, and Scarlett Bentley. Basically, all of the interior team.

Although, Daisy seems to be the one that has caught Gary’s eye the most, and the two have even sparked romance rumors.

Until the return of Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 and hopefully the return of Gary, Daisy, and Colin MacRae, Gary has been teasing fans on social media.

Gary King shows off speedo style for ‘best life’

There’s no question Gary has quite the sense of humor. Gary’s antics are hilarious on the show and give Colin something to joke about, too.

Last week though, Gary heated up Instagram with his latest post that featured him in an orange speedo. Gary was lying on a yacht deck on his stomach with his hands cupping his face and his legs up in the air. The first officer had his hair up in a man bun with sunglasses and a smile on his face.

“Just here living my best life 😎 #bestlife #dayoff #speedo #parttimemodel #summer,” was the caption on the post.

It’s not the first time Gary rocked a pair of shorts while shirtless on social media. Earlier this year he was on the beach, this time sporting a pair of light blue pattern trunks and holding an adorable dog.

Gary was in Antigua at the time, living his best beach life. The dog doesn’t seem too sure about Gary, though.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Gary King reunited with Captain Glenn Shephard

Ever since appearing on Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2, Gary has spent a lot of time working on Parsifal III with Captain Glenn Shephard.

The two have become close friends during the past couple of years. They have been working apart for the past few months while also both enjoying some travel time.

Last week Gary also revealed he had the chance to catch up with the captain for a round of golf.

Captain Glenn isn’t the only guy from the show that Gary bonded with over the years. Season 3 of the sailing show saw the bromance of Gary, Colin, and chef Marcos Spaziani. It was one bond Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans didn’t know they needed.

Gary King showed off his speedo body as he chilled on a day off and it was something Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans simply never expected.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-3 are streaming on Peacock.