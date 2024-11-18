Below Deck Sailing Yacht teases boat crash and Gary confronts Emma in new preview

Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans are in for one roller coaster ride as Season 5 nears the halfway point.

After a slow start to the season, Daisy Kelliher has promised the drama is about to explode on the hit sailing show.

The latest previews for Below Deck Sailing Yacht tease two major upcoming moments.

One of the moments involves Parsifal III being in danger of crashing into a yacht.

The other has Gary King trying to get to the bottom of Emma Crouch’s problem.

Let’s just say that both situations take Below Deck Sailing Yacht to a new level.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht teases a boat crash

Another crash was teased on Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s new Season 5 trailer. Parsifal III seems to have a near-crash each season, including the dock crash in Season 2.

The latest preview video features Gary having a little fun with Danni Warren on deck before he suddenly runs off. Gary begins yelling for Danni to get Captain Glenn Shephard.

When the camera flips to Gary, we see a yacht coming straight at Parsifal III and him screaming to get Emma Crouch out of bed, too. Keith Allen is off the boat, and boy, could they use him.

Gary grabs a fender while trying to get the boat’s attention as Captain Glenn makes his way to the deck, and Emma rushes to join them.

Emma Crouch gets criticism from Gary King on Below Deck Sailing Yacht

Another sneak peek shows Gary chatting with Emma about whether or not she even wants to be there. The first officer observed a lack of urgency from Emma, as she just stood there when the guests needed help.

However, when Gary puts her on the spot, Emma takes offense to his questioning and criticism of her work. Things go from bad to worse when Gary accuses her of watching them work instead of pitching in to help.

Emma hits back, accusing him of not giving her any feedback until he unloads on her, and she thinks it’s “unfair.” The talk is merely to inform Emma to step it up, but Gary makes it clear that things need to change.

Perhaps this is the end of Emma on Below Deck Sailing Yacht, as many fans are certain she won’t last the entire season.

To see the full video of Gary and Emma chatting, click here.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-5 are streaming on Peacock.