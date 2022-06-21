Below Deck Sailing Yacht stars mark the end of Season 3 with behind-the-scenes fun

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 was one for the books. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 has ended, and the cast has marked the moment with some behind-the-scenes fun.

Oh, what a season it has been for Below Deck Sailing Yacht viewers who were taken on one roller coaster ride. Season 3 proved the hit sailing show just keeps getting better and better.

As the season finale hit Bravo airwaves last night, some cast members took time to give fans a glimpse of what didn’t make it on-screen.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht cast marks the end of Season 3

The ladies of Below Deck Sailing Yacht were out in full force to mark the end of their season.

Beloved chief stew, Daisy Kelliher, was one of the first to send out an Instagram message to acknowledge the finale episode. Daisy shared nearly ten photos with her Parsifal III crew members with one question for her caption.

“Who’s ready for the finale tonight?!” she wrote.

Deckhand Kelsie Goglia admitted in an IG post that she was not ready for the finale or the season to be over. Unlike Daisy, Kelsie chose one photo to capture her feelings about the season and her colleagues.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht villain Ashley Marti also used Instagram to express her thoughts on the season ending, including some of her favorite moments.

“What a ride, grateful for the experience and the amazing crew we had ⛵️,” Ashley captioned the post.

New stew Scarlett Bentley sent out a sweet but short note along with several photos from her brief time on the hit show.

What did Captain Glenn Shephard say about Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 ending?

It wasn’t just the female crew members who shared some personal photos from their experience on the show.

Captain Glenn Shephard also took to social media to express his thoughts and give a shout to his Parsifal III pals. The captain only used one photo that featured him at the center of it all.

“Hope you guys will tune in for the season finale tonight on BravoTV. What a blast this season has been. Great Crew, Great Times,” he said.

New deckhand Barnaby Birkbeck also had something to say, but he took a different approach to show his appreciation.

“Enjoy tonight’s episode!! Here’s a couple of our fab camera team who follow our every move. This is what it looks like from our point of view! (Also I loved messing with them 😂),” was the caption on Barnaby’s post.

Gary King also got in on the action with a video sharing some of his favorite moments from the season. The first officer also joked he wasn’t sure what to look forward to on Mondays anymore.

The end of Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 is here, with some of the cast sharing pretty sweet photos from their time together.

What did you think of Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3?

Below Deck Sailing Yacht is currently on hiatus.