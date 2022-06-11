Below Deck Sailing Yacht: Sydney Zaruba is a goddess in gold for awards win

Sydney stunned as she was honored at a recent awards show. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Sailing Yacht alum Sydney Zaruba is a goddess in gold for an awards win as she is celebrated for her hard work in the travel industry.

Sydney will forever be remembered as one part of the infamous Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 love triangle with Gary King and Alli Dore.

It’s been nearly a year since fans saw Sydney on the small screen. Since then, she left yachting and reality television behind to pursue her passion. Sydney’s dream job just earned her an award, and she stunned while accepting the honor.

Sydney Zaruba is a goddess in gold for awards win

After saying goodbye to her Parsifal III pals when Season 2 ended, Sydney embarked on a new journey. Sydney decided to take a leap and turn her love of travel into a job away from yachting.

This week, Sydney was honored for her accomplishments as a social media influencer in the travel world. She took to Instagram to share photos of her dressed-to-kill look and reveal the honor she earned.

Sydney was glammed up in a gold gown to attend the Travel Age West Wave Awards Gala. The stunning strapless dress had a high slit to show off her lean legs, while the top part of the dress fit her in all the right places.

“Beyond honored to have attended the @travelagewest Wave Awards Gala in LA last night, and truly left speechless I was selected to win the trendsetter award for Best Use of Social Media. All of the nominees in their respective categories are wonderful advisors and or agency owners and to be placed among them is a huge honor, and I am incredibly humbled,” Sydney captioned the post, which featured several photos from the night.

The comments section of Sydney’s post was flooded with positive praise for her achievement and drop-dead gorgeous look. There were even a few familiar faces in the reply.

Captain Glenn Shephard, Daisy Kelliher, and Gabriela Barragan all had something to say about Sydney’s gold goddess gown.

Pic credit: @sydney_zaruba/Instagram

Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Sydney takes on the travel industry in style

After her win, Sydney used Instagram to gush over where she’s at in her life in a video. The footage saw her donning a long silver dress with thin straps as she took in the stunning ocean view from a luxury hotel in Greece.

One thing Sydney does as a travel advisor to stand out from the rest is put her stellar fashion sense on display.

For example, the blonde beauty shared a photo of herself wearing a fun, airy summer dress and sunglasses in Greece to share tips for visiting Mykonos.

Sydney Zaruba has put her Below Deck Sailing Yacht days behind her as she focuses on making her dreams come true. She has found success in the travel industry and couldn’t be happier with her life.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.