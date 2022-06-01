Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Scarlett Bentley launches podcast: Here’s what we know

Scarlett is letting Below Deck Sailing Yachts get to know her away from the show. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Sailing Yacht newbie Scarlett Bentley has launched a new podcast just as things as heat up on-screen for the stew.

Scarlett joined Season 3 of the sailing show after Gabriela Barragan left Parsifal III for her own mental health. The blonde beauty has been making waves only a couple of episodes into her stint thanks to her boatmance with Gary King.

While Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans are just getting to know Scarlett on the show, off-screen, the California girl has launched a podcast to dish on a topic close to her heart.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Scarlett Bentley launches podcast

Scarlett has become the latest member of the Below Deck family to venture into the podcast world. However, she won’t focus on the yachting franchise like many podcasts do but instead on her love of San Diego.

Scarlett gave her followers a glimpse of the new project in a video clip shared on Instagram. SoCal SoCial podcast has released Episode 1, titled Bet On Yourself, and Scarlett shared some information on it via the caption.

“WELCOME TO MY PODCAST: SOCAL SOCIAL. I am so excited to finally share one of the many things I’ve been working on. This first episode explains who I am, what I’m doing and why I’m doing it. I have so much love for San Diego and the people in it and I’m hoping to really connect with you all through this project,” she wrote while also sharing the podcast is available on YouTube, Spotify, Apple, and Amazon.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 fan-favorite Kelsie Goglia showed up in the comments section to support Scarlett on the podcast launch.

What is Scarlett’s podcast SoCal SoCial?

Along with sharing her love of life on the water in San Diego, Scarlett wants to use her new platform to spread positivity, encouragement, and love.

Scarlett gets real about being scared to launch the podcast in the first episode. She admitted the only person holding her back was her. SoCal SoCial will focus on helping people take a leap of faith to pursue their dreams while also allowing Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans to get to know Scarlett better.

Scarlett gives some backstory on her life in the first episode, which is a short introduction regarding what’s to come. One thing Scarlett plans to do with her podcast is highlight local brands in San Diego to support entrepreneurs and small businesses.

New episodes of SoCal SoCial will drop every Tuesday. The podcast is not a Below Deck podcast, but that doesn’t mean Scarlett Bentley won’t spill some tea regarding her time on Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

Congrats to Scarlett on her new venture.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.