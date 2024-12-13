Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Diana Cruz defends Danni Warren friendship amid on-screen drama

Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Diana Cruz has come out in full force to defend her pal Danni Warren.

They may have some beef on-screen, but Diana has proven to be a fierce protector of her friend off-screen.

It turns out that there was so much more to the story of Danni and Diana crushing on Chase Lemacks.

During an Instagram Q&A session, Diana shared a video to set the record straight on her friendship with Danni after being asked how she could be friends with her more than once.

“I’m so tired of this question already. You guys need to understand something. First, Danni at this point of the show, she knew a lot about me already. She knew my type in men. She knew I’m very picky. She knew I was having this massive crush on a guy that I met before going on board. She knew my ex was going nuts. A lot of things are happening at the same time,” Diana expressed.

Subscribe to our Below Deck newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Then, she addressed the Chase of it all by clarifying what really happened on the sailing yacht.

“And if you look closely, I was not actually trying with Chase. I know you guys think I’m shy, and that’s why I was not trying. But the truth is I just wasn’t trying. And Danni knew if something happened between them, I wouldn’t care. She was right,” the stew ended her message.

In her IG Story, Diana hoped her explanation would help people understand the situation better.

Diana sets the record straight on her, Danni, and Chase. Pic credit: @dianacruzc_/Instagram

Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Diana Cruz defends Danni Warren friendship

Diana had to stick up for her friend Danni multiple times during her Q&A session.

Diana was asked if Danni was as “thirsty” as she seems on the show. According to the stew, Danni isn’t at all with Diana writing, “She is actually one of the most loyal girl i know when she is in love … so it’s a shame all the hate she’s been getting.”

Once again, Diana clarified how they were never frenemies like Below Deck Sailing Yacht portrayed. They have been and always will be friends.

Someone claiming to be a friend of Danni’s showed up in the Q&A session to defend the true friendship between the two stews. Diana even shared a text with Danni since filming wrapped.

Diana stands up for her friend Danni. Pic credit: @dianacruzc_/Instagram

Daiana Cruz answers more Below Deck Sailing Yacht questions

Although her friendship with Danni was definitely a hot topic, it wasn’t the only thing Diana addressed during her Q&A session.

Diana also shared her thoughts on Gary King, whose behavior has been controversial since his debut in Season 2.

“He is def not my type of person And thats about all iam going to say about him..” she wrote.

The stew revealed she only watched one season of the Below Deck franchise before she became part of it.

A fan called Diana the “hottest” person in Below Deck history and wondered why she didn’t get more attention from the male crew members.

“Hahahah iam not everyone’s type and i was pretty much placing everyone in the friendzone so…Thank you tho, appreciate,” Diana stated.

Danni answers Below Deck Sailing Yacht fan questions. Pic credit: @dianacruzc_/Instagram

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Below Deck Sailing Yacht spoilers tease the interior team begins to implode as Daisy Kelliher gets fed up with Diana and Danni’s attitude.

We will likely see more of that close bond between the two stews that Diana was defending.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-5 are streaming on Peacock.