Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Daisy Kelliher weighs in Below Deck Med chief stew Natasha Webb

Daisy has some thoughts on newbie Natasha. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Daisy Kelliher has weighed in on Below Deck Mediterranean chief stew Natasha Webb as the season begins to wind down.

Daisy has been a fan favorite since she premiered on Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2.

The Irish beauty has filled the chief stew void that was left when Hannah Ferrier and Kate Chastain were no longer part of the hit yachting franchise.

While Below Deck and Below Deck Med struggle to find their chief stew face for each installment, Daisy has more than earned that spot for Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

The current chief stew on Below Deck Mediterranean, Natasha, has earned a lot of backlash for her behavior.

As battle lines become drawn between Natasha, Kyle Viljoen, and Natalya Scudder, Daisy has spoken out about the chief stew’s skills.

Daisy Kelliher weighs in on Below Deck Med chief stew Natasha Webb

Earlier this week, Daisy spoke with Showbiz Cheatsheet, where she didn’t hold back what it was like to watch Natasha on-screen.

“It’s hard to watch, to be honest, and I feel sorry for her for sure. Like, oh, God, I’m so lucky that it wasn’t me. If you just missed the mark, they’re just going to go after you,” she expressed to the website.

As Below Deck Med fans know, Natasha has spent a lot of time dealing with her personal life drama, first with chef Dave White and now with her boyfriend. The drama with Natalya hasn’t earned Natasha any points with Below Deck Med viewers, either.

Daisy revealed she feels like Below Deck viewers want to see a supportive chief stew. She feels Natasha has struggled to earn support from viewers because of the things like her behavior with Natalya and Dave.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Daisy Kelliher empathizes with Natasha Webb

Although viewers don’t have much sympathy for Natasha, Daisy does have empathy for her. The blonde beauty admits she’s lucky to have been in a “good place mentally” when she’s filmed Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

Daisy knows full well if she was in a bad headspace, Below Deck fans’ opinion of her would be quite different. She also admitted that the show does take a toll on people mentally, even those who are in a good place mentally.

When it comes to being a good chief stew on the hit-yachting franchise, Daisy believes that authenticity is the key. That’s the one thing Daisy has done on both seasons of Below Deck Sailing Yacht was stay true to herself.

Daisy Kelliher will be back Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 when it returns early next year.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo. Below Deck Sailing Yacht is currently on hiatus on Bravo.