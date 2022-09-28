Below Deck Sailing Yacht alum Scarlett Bentley stuns in bikinis and miniskirts for good times with her man

Scarlett has found her happy place since Below Deck Sailing Yacht. Pic credit: @scarlettbentley/Instagram

Below Deck Sailing Yacht alum Scarlett Bentley stuns in several bikinis and miniskirts as she shows off the good time she’s had with her man.

Scarlett made waves during her brief stint on Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3.

The blonde beauty began as the object of Gary King’s affection, upsetting Ashley Marti, who had a thing for him.

Scarlett has put the show behind her and is living her best life in San Diego.

She only has eyes for one guy these days, her boyfriend, Joey Lennon.

The happy couple has been heating up social media with their fun beach days and ventures.

Scarlett Bentley stuns in bikinis for good times with Joey

Taking to Instagram, Scarlett recently shared a video of her and her man having a beach day. Scarlett rocked a skimpy black bikini in the footage that also had her sporting a cream-colored cover-up at times.

The blonde bombshell was all smiles with her guy as they played a beach game and joked around with each other. Scarlett also showed off the gorgeous rooftop, where they had some food and drinks after their day in the sun.

“beach day x @rooftopbaroside,” was the caption on her post.

Another Instagram post Scarlett shared with her guy featured her in a hot pink bikini as they spent time at the Carté Hotel Downtown San Diego.

Scarlett kicked off the video with footage of her in the bikini at the pool before switching to her and Joey at night at the hotel. A look at the stunning rooftop bar and restaurant had Scarlett in a short black skirt and a plunging goldish top that hit her belly button and showed off her sides slightly.

The caption of her post had Scarlett declaring, “I LOVE IT HERE.”

Below Deck Sailing Yacht alum Scarlett Bentley celebrates her boyfriend

This week Scarlett used Instagram to gush over Joey on his birthday. She shared a video of all the fun they had during their relationship.

The footage featured a lot of laughter, some singing, hugs, kisses, working out, dancing, and cuddling close. There’s no question that Scarlett’s happy as a clam, and her message to Joey proved that even more.

“My best friend, my soulmate, my other half. I can’t imagine a life without ya. Happy birthday @joeys_journey_x,” she wrote to her guy.

As for who Joey is, his Instagram bio reveals he’s into health and fitness. Joey even has a new program coming out soon called Innovation.

Scarlett Bentley from Below Deck Sailing Yacht has found love and isn’t afraid to show it off on social media.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht is currently on hiatus. Seasons 1-3 are streaming on Peacock.