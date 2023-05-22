Below Deck Sailing Yacht sneak peek: Gary’s steamy hook up confession and more Parsifal III engine woes

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 continues to bring the drama and unexpected crises that leave the Parsifal III crew scrambling.

The season kicked off with engine trouble that, thankfully, chief engineer Colin MacRae was able to fix.

However, it appears his fix isn’t going to last, as the sailing yacht faces yet another problem in the upcoming episode.

Meanwhile, Gary King continues to prove that some things never change, like his playboy ways.

That should not be a surprise to anyone.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Bravo has given Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans a look at both of those things in new sneak peeks for Season 4 Episode 7.

Parsifal III is on fire on Below Deck Sailing Yacht

Last week’s episode teased more engine trouble for Parsifal III. The latest video gets more into that, revealing the sailing yacht’s engine is literally smoking after getting off the dock.

Captain Glenn Shephard calls out as the fire alarm goes off, and the guests see the smoke pouring out the back of the luxury yacht. Colin runs around as it’s clear something is not right, but there’s an even more pressing issue.

Parsifal III needs to get out of the shallow water before the engine cuts out, or it could cause real damage. The chief engineer urges Captain Gleen to move to deeper water.

The captain says it best in the video — “not good.”

If that doesn’t make you excited for the episode, then perhaps another preview will.

Gary King has an awkward hook up chat with Daisy Kelliher

Despite her insistence, she isn’t into Gary, Mads Herrera hooks up with him again. The second preview released by Bravo features Mads and Lucy Edmunds talking about it while making beds.

Mads hates herself for it, and Lucy’s a bit confused because she thought Mads was into Gary. Yes, there’s new boatmance triangle brewing on Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

When Daisy Kelliher sees Gary, she wants to know if he slept with Mads. After Gary says no, Daisy pushes for more information as Gary plays coy and awkward with a cheesy smile on his face.

The entire exchange is cringe for sure.

In a confessional, Gary accuses Daisy of cock blocking him all the time, so he wants to keep his “kissing life” a secret. Yeah, that’s going to end well for sure because no one can keep a hook-up secret on Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-4 are streaming on Peacock.