Below Deck Sailing Yacht sneak peek: Charter guest commands Captain Glenn’s attention at the worst possible time

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 is on fire, and only a handful of episodes have hit Bravo airwaves.

Captain Glenn Shephard has dealt with several problems already this season.

It began with the engine on Parsifal III not working.

Hunky engineer Colin MacRae fixed that situation.

Then the captain had a tense exchange with chief stew Daisy Kelliher over guest complaints.

Now, Captain Glenn has to manage a guest who wants to chat as he’s trying to dock the sailing vessel.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht charter guest commands Captain Glenn Shephard’s attention

In the latest sneak video, Captain Glenn and the deck team are trying to nicely dock on Parsifal III. It’s always crucial for the captain to be focused during this time, especially to hear his deck team.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans know that Captain Glenn has had a couple of serious hitting-the-dock moments over the past couple of seasons. However, the captain is tested with balancing, focusing on the docking, and not being rude to the guest.

The very chatty guest simply what’s to talk to the beloved captain, and it takes him a little while to realize this is the worst possible time. Captain Glenn can’t hear the distance that first officer Gary King is calling.

Things don’t get any better when one of the lines isn’t caught by the person on the dock. Gary attempts to radio Captain Glenn to stop, but the charter guest is talking, making it appear another accident is looming.

That’s not the only teaser either, as deckhand Chase Lemacks still has a big problem with his boss.

Chase Lemacks and Gary King continue to be at odds

In a different Bravo preview, Chase and Gary continue to butt heads. There’s been no love lost between these two since Gary got out of quarantine following the first charter.

Chase doesn’t feel he can do anything right in Gary’s eyes, and that doesn’t appear to be changing anytime soon. This time around, there’s a miscommunication regarding when Chase was supposed to be up and on deck.

Gary calls him out for being late, yet a flashback proves Chase was just doing as Gary previously told him.

Life aboard Parsifal III remains very interesting, and Below Deck Sailing Yacht hasn’t even got to the juicy stuff like Colin and Daisy hooking up.

For those who want to watch the footage of Gary and Chase clashing again, click here.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 8/7c. Seasons 1-4 are streaming on Peacock.