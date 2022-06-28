Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 cast reacts to Ashley Marti bailing on reunion

The Parsifal III crew has various opinions about Ashley’s absence from the reunion. Pic credit: Bravo

The Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 cast has reacted to Ashley Marti bailing on the reunion, and they didn’t hold back on their opinions.

Captain Glenn Shephard, Colin Macrae, Gary King, chef Marcos Spaziani, Daisy Kelliher, Gabriela Barragán, Kelsie Goglia, Tom Pearson, Barnaby Birkbeck, and Scarlett Bentley gathered for a virtual chat to rehash the season. As usual, Andy Cohen hosted the reunion show.

Last week when the Season 3 reunion teaser dropped, Ashley was notably absent. Ahead of the reunion airing on Bravo, Ashley revealed why she opted not to attend the event. Ashley has no interest in being Bravo’s puppet anymore.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 cast reacts to Ashley Marti missing the reunion

One of the first things Andy mentioned was that Ashley was a no-show, alluding that her bailing was not previously known to him or the group. The host wanted to know if anyone had talked to Ashley, surprisingly Tom was the first to speak up.

“Yeah, I spoke to her yesterday. She just said that she doesn’t need this in her life and that she wasn’t interested in taking part. So, I am not surprised,” Tom shared.

Andy was quick to notice Gary shaking his head and asked the first officer what he was thinking.

“Why sign up to do a TV show when you know there’s going to be a reunion about it and then don’t do it?” Gary expressed.

The response brought a quick reply from Marcos, who stated,” Unless you are too busy.” Marcos’ words struck a chord with Daisy. She disagreed with the chef’s comment.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“Marcos, we’re all busy, okay? We all have jobs. We all have things to do. But we all knew the reunion happens, so cut the busy bulls**t, okay? I don’t need to hear it again,” the chief stew said.

It’s unclear if Marco was defending Ashley or setting the stage for his exit. Marcos was so busy he only called into the virtual chat for about 10 minutes.

Obviously@Ashley didn’t show up. She was horrible and knows it. #BelowDeckSailing pic.twitter.com/oWbgDskPFm — Nancy D (@Fancypants_Chi) June 28, 2022

Gary addresses the Ashley sexual assault uproar

Despite Ashley not being in attendance, the rest of the crew still addressed several hot-button topics involving the stew. One, of course, was whether she crossed a line with drunken Gary in the guest cabin.

This is not the first time Gary has spoken out on the controversial subject, but his response remains the same. Gary thanked everyone for the concern. However, nothing inappropriate happened, nor was he taken advantage of in a drunken state.

Gary also made it clear he’s not friends with Ashley. Later in the show, he stuck up for Gabriela regarding how Ashley treated her during the season.

Ashley Marti was a no show at the Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 reunion, and her cast mates had some thoughts on it.

Kelsie Goglia appears to be one of the only crew members who developed a friendship with Ashley, as the deckhand did come to Ashley’s defense more than once.

Below Deck Seasons 1-3 are currently streaming on Peacock.