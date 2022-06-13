Below Deck Sailing Yacht: Scarlett Bentley gives shout-out to Season 3 dream team crew

Scarlett’s time on Below Deck Sailing Yacht was brief but memorable. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Scarlett Bentley gives a shoutout to her Season 3 dream team crew ahead of her favorite episode of the show.

Scarlett came in as a replacement for stew Gabriela Barragan. The two recently hung out together, despite never appearing together on camera.

While the blonde beauty has only appeared in a few episodes, she has stirred the pot from day one. Gary King’s infatuation with Scarlett has brought the drama, especially with Ashley Marti.

However, that hasn’t stopped Scarlett from expressing her admiration for the entire Season 3 cast, as only a couple of episodes remain in the season.

Scarlett Bentley gives shout out to Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 dream team crew

Ahead of a new episode, Scarlett took to Instagram to gush over her cast members, which also include Daisy Kelliher, Colin MacRae, Captain Glenn Shephard, Kelsie Goglia, Barnaby Birkbeck, and chef Marcos Spaziani, who recently shocked fans with some news.

Several photos made up the Instagram post and there was one with Scarlett and Ashley looking gorgeous on the sailing yacht, as well as a polaroid of Scarlett, Daisy, and Kelsie.

“Tonight might be my favorite episode yet. Without the lows, there would be no highs. Dream team???” Scarlett wrote on the IG post.

The post was flooded with comments and replies for Scarlett. Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Colin, Daisy and Barnaby reciprocated the love and appreciation to their colleague with their replies to the post.

Pic credit: @scarlettbentley/Instagram

Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Scarlett shares behind-the-scenes fun

This isn’t the first time since Scarlett joined the show in Episode 12 that she highlighted some good times with the crew.

One social media message saw Scarlett with Daisy and Ashley ahead of crew night out. They were dressed to kill with Scarlett using the gorgeous pictures to remind Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans of a new episode.

Scarlett chose another girls only image to announce her arrival on the show. Daisy, Scarlett, Kelsie, and Ashley put on their best casual dresses that bared some skin to gear up for a night out in Spain.

As the hit sailing show nears the end of Season 3, Scarlett Bentley appears to have no ill will toward her cast members. The on-screen craziness doesn’t seem to have impacted her experience too much.

Since filming ended, Scarlett has been keeping busy with her new podcast. The blonde beauty loves to spend the day at the beach, even when she’s working, and she always brings her jaw-dropping style.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.