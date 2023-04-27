Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans sound off on Gary King and Chase Lemacks drama

Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans are commenting on the drama between Gary King and Chase Lemacks.

Season 4 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht is in full swing, with Gary finally making his debut in the most recent episode.

The first officer was COVID-ridden, forcing him to miss out on the first charter, leaving Chase and Alex Propson alone.

While Alex seemed pleased to have boss man Gary onboard, Chase and Gary butted heads rather quickly.

Chase thought Gary was criticizing him and throwing him under the bus, while Gary felt that the deckhand wasn’t willing to listen or take directions.

The episode ended with major tension between the two men exploding, and social media was buzzing about the latest Below Deck Sailing Yacht development.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans sound off on Gary and Chase’s drama

Twitter was on fire, with viewers expressing their thoughts on how the first officer and deckhand acted.

There were mixed reactions when it came to Chase, with one user calling him out for saying Gary was old, while another felt for Chase and how he was coming off on camera.

Pic credit: @realityshizz/ @Tracieinga1/@bravoswede/Twitter

One tweet even admitted to getting “icky vibes” from Chase.

A different one thought they could be friends if Chase just accepted Gary as his boss.

Others, though, called Gary a “sucky leader” and suggested he always has to have “someone to lord over and b***h about.” One even simply called him a “douchebag.”

Pic credit: @LaVaudreuil/@curtisjunk/@ChosenOne1997/Twitter

That prompted a Twitter user to defend Gary and remind everyone that Chase wasn’t in charge on the sailing yacht.

I don't get why people are criticising Gary. Not only is he super fun & lovely, he is a grafter. He has a good work ethic & is such a vibe (flirting aside). The energy on the boat changed for the better the minute he stepped on deck.



Chase is not in charge.#belowdecksailing pic.twitter.com/JHc98z24nB — Mandy (@Yo_Mandym) April 27, 2023

Chase also has a fan who talked him up for making Gary angry so quickly upon his return.

King Chase should be bosun! He’s so powerful for making Gary that angry for just existing 😍⛵️ #BelowDeckSailing pic.twitter.com/DmQdrETxpn — Jack 🍷🏝️ (@HeatherGaysGay) April 27, 2023

The season has only just begun, and as Below Deck Sailing Yacht viewers saw in the trailer, the drama involving Chase is far from over. However, things may not be as bad as they seem, based on the first officer’s recent comment.

Gary King reveals Season 4 crew member he won’t work with again

Gary spilled a lot of tea during his appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen this week. As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Gary revealed his BravoCon hookup and who he hopes to meet at this year’s event.

Another intriguing piece of information Gary revealed was that he would never work with deckhand Alex Propson again. It’s a safe bet that Gary’s reason has to them both having a thing for Mads Herrera.

Oh, and of course, Alex made out with Daisy Kelliher, and we all know how Gary feels about Daisy.

Are you Team Chase or Team Gary?

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-3 are streaming on Peacock.