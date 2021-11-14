Captain Glenn has become a fan-favorite since he debuted on Below Deck Sailing Yacht. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans are going crazy over a Captain Glenn throwback photo showing off his studly physique.

Captain Glenn Shephard from Below Deck Sailing Yacht likes to keep fans on their toes. Although he tries to keep some aspects of his life private, like who he’s dating, Captain Glenn does enjoy sharing his yachting career with fans.

There’s no question that the best thing to come out of Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 1 was Captain Glenn. He has become the face of the Below Deck spin-off, having filmed Season 3 last summer.

Now the nice, sweet captain has Below Deck fans going wild thanks to a blast from the past.

Captain Glenn Shephard from Below Deck Sailing Yacht shares throwback photo

Earlier this week, Captain Glenn decided to share an old school photo on Instagram as he apologized for not sharing too many selfies lately. The picture is of Captain Glenn in his yachting element from back in the day.

“Blast from the Past. Been too busy lately for selfies. Finally put Avalon to bed for the winter in Sardinia, now on my way back to Palma before heading back to Parsifal soon. I think this was taken in Admiralty Bay, Bequia, the Grenadines, way back in 2006 on my first Avalon. One of the best anchorages in the Caribbean. Had a bit more hair back then,” the captain wrote.

Captain Glenn looks mighty fine in the picture, and two of his former crew members quickly commented on it. Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 alums Gary King and Sydney Zaruba both gushed over the picture.

Interestingly enough, Captain Glenn only responded to Sydney. The two sparked romance rumors last summer. Sydney and Captain Glenn both shot down speculation they were a couple.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans go crazy over Captain Glenn throwback photo

It wasn’t just Captain Glenn’s crew members that took the time to remark on his blast from the past photo. Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans went crazy over the back in the day, Glenn.

One user wants the captain to be shirtless more often, while another declared there’s a new boat daddy in town dethroning Captain Lee Rosbach.

A lot of remarks were not only about how good-looking Captain Glenn was then but still is now. Others were simply just gushing over the throwback photo.

Another user even remarked the captain definitely has ladies sliding into his DMs all the time.

The picture once again proves people can’t get enough of the newest captain in the Below Deck family.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht is currently on hiatus on Bravo.