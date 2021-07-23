Below Deck Sailing Yacht: Dani Soares shares baby Lily’s birth story

Dani got candid about giving birth to her daughter in May. Pic credit: Bravo and @DaniSoares/Instagram

Below Deck Sailing Yacht alum Dani Soares has shared baby Lily’s birth story leaving very few details out of her experience.

Dani has been pretty much an open book since becoming a single mother. She has discussed her new life in detail several times on her Instagram series Pita Party with Daisy Kelliher and Allie Dore. The three just launched a Pita Party podcast too expanding on their now-famous brand.

The one thing Dani kept quiet for a long time was that Jean-Luc Cerza-Lanaux is Lily’s father. Dani revealed on Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 reunion show there was only one guy she slept with during the time Lily was conceived, and it all happened during the filming of the Bravo show.

Who was with Dani during Lily’s birth?

In an Instagram video, Dani opened up about the days leading up to Lily’s birth. She even went to class while in the early stages of labor.

Dani spilled that hospitals don’t like first-time moms to arrive until contractions are three minutes apart in Australia.

“When it was about maybe four p.m., the contractions were like five minutes apart, and they were getting really intense,” she shared. “So, I called the hospital. And they were like, oh, cool, keep us updated, but only come to the hospital when they are three minutes apart. So, I called my manager, my manager from the clinic I worked at because she was the one who was going to be with me during the birth, and she came to my house.”

The first-time mom admitted that the pain got so bad, she and her manager headed to the hospital shortly after her manager arrived at Dani’s house. No, she didn’t spill any details about her manager.

Baby Lily gave doctors a little scare

Although Dani still feels like her labor didn’t last that long, she did admit it got super scary at one point.

Doctors became worried about baby Lily after she pooped in the womb, which can lead to meconium aspiration syndrome (MAS). The condition occurs when a newborn baby accidentally breathes in meconium-stained amniotic fluids.

“She had already pooped inside the amniotic bag. So, they were a bit worried about her when she came out, Dani recalled. “So, she came out on my chest. They let her there for a little bit, and then he took her away. They took the pediatrician to their room, but they took her away from me, just another corner of the room to have her checked out. And for the next 24 hours, she had to be checked out and four hours to make sure she didn’t get an infection. But she was all good. Thank God.”

Lily is nearly two months old and healthy as a horse. Dani often has the little girl with her when filming Pita Party.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht is currently on hiatus on Bravo.