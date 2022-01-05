Below Deck Sailing Yacht: Dani Soares reveals she and daughter Lily had COVID-19, talks single mom life

The holidays were challenging for Dani and Lily but things are looking up. Pic credit: @iamdanisoares/Instagram and Bravo

Below Deck Sailing Yacht alum Dani Soares has revealed she and her daughter Lily had COVID-19 while talking about single mom life.

Dani has been raising seven-month-old Lily on her own in Australia. The brunette beauty often dishes life with her little angel on social media and her Instagram series Pita Party, which Dani hosts with Kelliher and Alli Dore.

As the New Year kicks off, Dani’s giving an update on her life with Lily, including how they spent the holiday season.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht: Dani Soares reveals she and daughter Lily had COVID-19

Unfortunately for Dani and Lily, their first holiday together wasn’t all the new mom hoped. In an interview with Daily Mail Australia, Dani dropped the news she and Lily are recovering from COVID-19, which they had over Christmas.

“Having Covid together and being sick was very challenging,” Dani shared. “Lilly got it from childcare and passed it on to me. My whole body hurt, and I suffer from migraines as well, and I had one on the worst day.”

Despite how awful she felt, Dani focused on her baby girl and admitted she couldn’t imagine how bad it was for little Lily.

“I can only imagine how Lilly felt. She wanted to be held at all times, and I couldn’t blame her because I would want the same,” Dani spilled.

The good news is that Lily and Dani are both on the mend. The single mom revealed Lily still has a slight cough. Other than that, mother and daughter are back to their usual selves.

Dani Soares from Below Deck Sailing Yacht talks life as a single mom

Dealing with a sick baby and being sick herself is simply life as a single mom for Dani.

Along with battling COVID-19, Dani continues to study to become a nurse and work as a beauty therapist. Dani has two more years before she will have her nursing degree.

Juggling a baby, work, and her studies has been challenging for Dani, but in the end, it will all be worth it for Lily.

“It will be very challenging for the next two years studying full time and working part-time, but it’s just that push so we can have a better, more stable life. I’m focusing on giving my baby the best life I possibly can, and that will come after all the hard work,” she expressed.

Life has changed dramatically for Dani Soares since her days on Below Deck Sailing Yacht, and she wouldn’t have it any other way.

Dani and Lily just battled COVID-19 simultaneously, testing her single mother skills more than ever. Thankfully they are both on the mend and enjoying life in Australia.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht is currently on hiatus on Bravo.