Below Deck Sailing Yacht: Barrie Drewett-Barlow, Scott Hutchison and Tony Drewett-Barlow expecting triplets

Below Deck Sailing Yacht charter guests Barrie Drewett-Barlow, Scott Hutchison, and Tony Drewett-Barlow are expecting triplets next year.

Barrie and Tony became famous as Britain’s first gay dads when they welcomed twins Saffron and Aspen via a surrogate in 1999. They went on to have children Orlando, Jasper, and Dallas before separating after 32-years together.

Despite being divorced, Tony, Barrie, and their children still live in the same house, as does Barrie’s fiancé Scott. Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans will recall Barrie proposed to Scott during the group’s charter, which included all their kids and Tony’s boyfriend, Brent.

Last year, Barrie and Scott expanded the family with the birth of their daughter, Valentina. The family is growing again with three new babies that will consider all three men dad.

Barrie Drewett-Barlow, Scott Hutchison and Tony Drewett-Barlow expecting triplets

In an interview with Sunday Mirror, Barrie gushed over the exacting news.

“It is the most incredible feeling. We are thrilled. Family is everything,” Barrie shared. “I am as excited about this pregnancy as I was about the first.”

Barrie explained that two of the embryos have been frozen for nearly 22 years and are from the same group of embryos that led to the birth of Saffron, Aspen, and Orlando. The two embryos are the biological offspring of Barrie and Tony.

The third embryo is the biological twin of Barrie and Scott’s daughter Valentina.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht charter guests Tony, Barrie and Scott are ready to make history

Tony and Barrie fought to have both their names put on Saffron and Aspen’s birth certificates when they were born in 1999. Instead of having the birth certificates say, mother and father, they won the right to have parent one and parent two.

“It still makes me feel amazing that we did that. I’m so wonderfully grateful that fight has been won,” Barrie expressed.

It was a historic win, and Barrie is ready to do it again. When the triplets are born, Barrie intends to fight to have his name, Tony’s name, and Scott’s name on the birth certificates of all three babies.

In an Instagram post that revealed the family is expanding, Barrie declared, “let’s change some laws.”

Tony Drewett-Barlow, Barrie Drewett-Barlow, and Scott Hutchison are expanding their family with triplets next year. They plan on raising all three babies together along with their six other children.

“We see ourselves simply as a family. That’s what we are, and we love the way our life is and the bubble we have created to keep our children safe and happy,” Barrie said to the Sunday Mirror.

Stay tuned. Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans, there is going to be more to come regarding the news of the Drewett-Barlow family expanding.

