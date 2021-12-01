Below Deck Sailing Yacht alum Paget Berry’s girlfriend: Who is new woman in his life after Ciara Duggan split?

It has been a year since Paget and Ciara called it quits but some Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans missed the news. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Sailing Yacht alum Paget Berry has a new girlfriend in his life nearly one year after his split from Ciara Duggan.

Fans of the Below Deck spin-off will recall that Ciara and Paget appeared on Season 1 of the Bravo show. They were a couple before Below Deck Sailing Yacht debuted, having met while Paget worked on Ciara’s family’s boat.

The duo endured some drama on the show when it became clear that stew Georgia Grobler had a crush on Paget, and he fancied her too. Despite the hiccup on Below Deck Sailing Yacht, Ciara and Paget got engaged in July 2020.

However, they broke up a few months later, in December 2020. News of their breakup didn’t go public until April 2021. At the time, Ciara declared the former flames were still on good terms, and she wanted nothing but the best for Paget.

Who is Below Deck Sailing Yacht alum Paget Berry’s new girlfriend?

The other day Paget shared an Instagram video that revealed he was no longer single. It also showed him oozing happiness with a new woman in his life.

“4 weeks spent with this one in Costa Rica, and this is what we have to show for it! We enjoyed it so much and cannot wait to go back #puravida,” Paget captioned the footage.

The Bravo personality is definitely living his best life with a new woman by his side. Paget also seems set on keeping the relationship on the down-low. He didn’t tag his girlfriend in the video, nor did he mention her by name at all.

It sounds like Paget learned a little something from having his previous relationship filmed on reality television.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans react to Paget finding love again

The comments section of Paget’s post quickly became flooded with comments from Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans. Some were over the moon for Paget looking so happy with his new girlfriend.

Others were confused, wondering what happened with Paget and Ciara. Clearly, some Instagram users didn’t get the memo about the breakup.

Paget wasted no time shutting down one troll who was blasting him for posting about Ciara, which was literally over a year ago.

